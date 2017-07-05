Amazon Prime Day 2017 Music Deals for New Sign-ups and Subscribers

Offering the best deal in Amazon Music history, Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited, can get 4 months for just $0.99. Amazon also offers deals for existing Music Unlimited subscribers. You can save up to $30 by upgrading your plan:

Don't Miss: Pre-order Super Nintendo Classic Alerts

Get $10 off when upgrading from the Echo Plan to Individual Annual Plan,

Get $30 off when upgrading from the Echo plan to Family Plan,

Get $30 off when upgrading from the Individual Plan to Family Plan.

To learn more about upgrade offers, visit amazon.com/musicupgrade.

Amazon Music Unlimited is a full catalog on-demand streaming service with access to tens of millions of songs, thousands of hand-curated playlists and personalized stations, and exclusive natural language voice controls powered by Alexa.

Amazon Music Unlimited is available on all Amazon Music compatible devices including Alexa-enabled devices like Amazon Echo, Fire devices, iPads, iPhones, Android devices, Sonos players and more. To find out how to listen, visit amazon.com/howtolisten.

More Prime Day 2017 Music highlights:

Garth Brooks, an Amazon Music Exclusive offer: The best-selling solo artist in U.S. history, Garth Brooks, is offering fans the opportunity of a lifetime, only for Prime Day. Now through 11:59 pm PST on July 20, Prime members and Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers that listen to any song from his entire 16 album catalog, which is only available on Amazon Music, can enter for a chance to win two tickets to one of Garth’s concerts in a nearby city, including airfare and hotel, as well as the chance to meet and the 2016 CMA Entertainer of the Year at sound check. To learn more about the sweepstakes, visit amazon.com/garthbrooks.

Hit Disney Soundtracks and Singles Now in Prime Music. For the first time ever, Disney soundtracks are coming to Prime Music. Stream Frozen and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in Prime Music! Want more? Listen to all of your favorite Disney soundtracks and albums on Amazon Music Unlimited. Visit amazon.com/primemusic to learn more.

On Thursday, July 6, the Prime Day page will be all about Amazon Music. Tune into Amazon Live tomorrow, July 6 at amazon.com/primeday to catch exclusive interviews: Imagine Dragons on their growth into one of the biggest bands in the world; Shania Twain on her road back from a hard divorce and serious health issues; Demi Lovato on why she doesn’t shy away from a fight; and Garth Brooks on touring with his wife Tricia Yearwood and his exclusive deal with Amazon Music.

Vinyl and CD lovers can find lightning deals on thousands of titles like Lady Gaga’s “Joanne,” the Game of Thrones soundtrack, Bon Jovi’s “This House Is Not for Sale” and more, only for Prime members.

Amazon announced Prime Day 2017 on June 29. The 30 hour long Prime Day sale will begin this year at 6pm PDT on Monday July 10 and last until midnight July 11. The longest Prime Day ever has started right away after the announcement with special deals and promotions for Prime members on amazon's Prime Day 2017 page.

Every day leading up to Prime Day on July 11 Prime members will find all kinds of exclusive promotions and deals. The first major deals are on Amazon subscription services like Amazon Music Unlimited and Kindle Unlimited as well as Prime Exclusive smartphones.

From July 5 to July 9, the daily Prime Day 2017 deals will have a fresh theme each day on the Amazon Prime Day page including Amazon Music, Amazon Video, Everyday Essentials and Amazon Kindle and Books.

To get access to the above deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

This year we have a new powerful tool on hand to make it easier to buy the hardest to get Prime Day deals. The Tracker app will notify shoppers as soon as one of the coveted Prime Day 2017 deals is available on amazon.com. Get the The Tracker app for free for iPhone and for Android.

Amazon has also new tools in place to make it easy to find Prime Day 2017 deals. Shoppers can already prepare their shopping list and get notified if an item on their list is a deal on Prime Day 2017.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.