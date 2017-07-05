Awesome Summer Tech Solutions To Streamline Daily Life

Ah, summer... vacation time, R&R, and a reprieve (however slight) from the regular responsibilities of daily life. Even so, summer can still be a hectic time of balancing work hours with entertaining the kiddos, socializing with family and friends and even treating yourself from time to time. So, any amount of help to enhance, ease, expedite and streamline our lives is a boon. With this in mind, here are a few great tech solutions sure to help in one way or another.

tech21’s Impact Clear Urban Edition Case (www.Tech21.com) - $44.95

Clear protection meets urban design with the Impact Clear Urban Edition Case from tech21. Inspired by minimalistic streetwear, The Urban Edition offers a unique geometric pattern with sleek and clean lines, fit for the fashion-conscious smartphone user looking to coordinate their case with their outfit in a subtle manner. tech21 products feature a highly advanced impact protection material called FlexShock, which is an ultra-thin and lightweight material that absorbs and dissipates force and can withstand drops up to 6.6 feet. With enhanced UV yellowing resistance and a durable, scratch resistant finish, your phone, and your case, will look better for a longer period of time. It’s available in two different styles and two colors (Brushed Black or Clear White) for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. Combining urban design with clear materials and advanced drop protection, the Urban Edition can keep your phone as beautiful as the day you took it out of the box.

CarryOkeBell (www.VocoPro.com) - $89.00

Thinking of new and fun ways of entertaining at home or on the road this summer? How about karaoke? VocoPro makes that easy with its new CarryOkeBell product, the world’s first handheld, completely self-contained karaoke system. Home karaoke technology has evolved from bulky boom-box size to systems that fit in the palm of your hand. VocoPro’s new CarryOkeBell is a truly portable karaoke system with the microphone, amplifier and speaker built into one easy-to-carry device. The CarryOkeBell unit has on-board digital mic effects to help users sound like a star, or to transform the sound of their voice using the voice changer with seven fun vocal effects. Karaoke enthusiasts can sing at home or on the road, using Bluetooth technology and a “smart” device to access their favorite karaoke tracks online. Use this nifty gadget to turn any ordinary party into a fun-filled karaoke jam session with!

EZVIZ Home Security Cameras (https://us.ezvizlife.com) $79.99 - $129.99

We all know the summer months represent an ideal time for family getaways and vacations. This fact is not lost on criminals as, according to the FBI, July and August have the highest rates of burglaries compared to other months of the year. As a result, summer is also the perfect time for homeowners to evaluate the strength and stability of their home security system. And, a great way to secure your home while you’re away on vacation is with security cameras from EZVIZ. For one, the EZVIZ Husky 1080P Outdoor Home Security Camera offers wide-angle video recording that allows you to see every detail. Designed for all seasons, The Husky has an IP66 rating, which means it is dustproof, waterproof and can handle a wide range of temperatures. With a built-in IR sensor, the camera can see objects in the dark up to 100 feet away. You can easily set up the Husky using your Wi-Fi network. Keep an eye on your pets and tell them to get off the couch while you’re away from home with the EZVIZ Mini 360 Plus—another effective model the company offers. This pan-and-tilt indoor home security camera features a 92-degree field of view and 360-degree capability that lets homeowners view the entire room. The camera offers night vision range of up to 33 feet when it’s dark, and it also includes two-way audio. Another option is the EZVIZ Mini Plus, which is a compact indoor camera that can be set up almost anywhere with its optional magnet base. The Mini Plus has amazing detail for its small size. It records in 1080p and sends all the video to your phone or computer. The camera offers a 135-degree viewing angle and two-way audio. No matter where you are, EZVIZ cloud services and smart home video technology can help you feel like you’re home—right from the palm of your hand.

Rachio Smartphone Sprinkler Controller (www.Rachio.com) – $249.99

Take control of your watering this summer with Rachio, the Smart Sprinkler Controller that gives you control of your sprinklers and watering bill right from your smartphone! The Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller changes the way people water since it makes running sprinklers easy and convenient while also saving on water usage and money. Rachio automatically creates a customized watering schedule using local forecasts, soil and plant types, sun exposure, and more while keeping water conservation and landscaping health in mind. It’ll help keep your yard lush and green all summer long. Go ahead, make your neighbors green with envy with Rachio.



