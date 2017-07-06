Nintendo Switch In Stock at GameStop for Ultimate Fans

GameStop offers a new Nintendo Switch bundle online.
GameStop offers a new Nintendo Switch bundle, which is an online exclusive at gamestop.com. The new Switch bundle ships by next week for $474.99. GameStop is packing Zelda, Mario Kart and more in this new bundle.
The Nintendo Switch Ultimate Fan Bundle includes: Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Physical Game), The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass (Digital Code), Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Physical Game), Nintendo Switch Racing Wheel 2 Pack, and Has-Been Heroes (Digital Code).
Besides the GameStop and ThinkGeek Switch bundles, the only other options to buy the Nintendo Switch online is from resellers on market places like Amazon. The Nintendo Switch reseller markups keep steady and range today between $85 to $120 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $95 to $130 for the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con on amazon.com.
The next big Switch game release is Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers the game for $47.99. Right now the game is sold out on Amazon. Nintendo did not ramp up shipments for the ARMS release. At this point we do not know if more consoles will be made available for the Splatoon 2 launch.
Nintendo has issued an apology in Japan for the ongoing shortage of the Nintendo Switch. The company said to keep shipping new inventory every week and has ramped up production this month. They try their best to meet the demand for the Nintendo Switch this fall. This is likely not happening as demand will sky rocket once the Holiday shopping season kicks in.
Nintendo is ramping up the production for the Nintendo Switch, but has not disclosed what the current production capacity per month is. The only number the company made official is the production volume over the next 12 months. 10 million Switch consoles are planned to enter retail channels until end of April 2018. The latest rumors say that Nintendo boosts production to 18 million units to try to meet demand.
The demand for the Nintendo Switch will spike during the Holiday Shopping season 2017. Nintendo will need set aside a large part of the Switch production during the next months for November and December. This stock piling will keep the Nintendo Switch in short supply during the next 5 months.
Almost doubling the initial production volume for the Nintendo Switch will still not satisfy the global demand this fall. The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3 and Nintendo sold over 2.74 million units as of the end of April. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.