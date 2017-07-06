Nintendo Switch In Stock at GameStop for Ultimate Fans

GameStop offers a new Nintendo Switch bundle, which is an online exclusive at gamestop.com. The new Switch bundle ships by next week for $474.99. GameStop is packing Zelda, Mario Kart and more in this new bundle.

The Nintendo Switch Ultimate Fan Bundle includes: Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Physical Game), The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass (Digital Code), Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Physical Game), Nintendo Switch Racing Wheel 2 Pack, and Has-Been Heroes (Digital Code).

Besides the GameStop and ThinkGeek Switch bundles, the only other options to buy the Nintendo Switch online is from resellers on market places like Amazon. The Nintendo Switch reseller markups keep steady and range today between $85 to $120 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $95 to $130 for the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con on amazon.com.