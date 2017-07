Prime Day 2017 Deals Today Are All About Amazon Music

Amazon is hosting daily Prime Day 2017 sales events leading up to the 30 hour Prime Day 2017 starting Monday. Thursday, July 6, the theme is Amazon Music. The Amazon Prime Day 2017 page features new deals today for new and existing Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers.

Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited, can get 4 months for just $0.99. Amazon also offers deals for existing Music Unlimited subscribers. You can save up to $30 by upgrading your plan

Fans of Garth Brooks can win tickets to one of his concerts, just by playing one of his songs on Amazon Music. The early Prime Day 2017 deals include discounts on CDs and vinyl editions.

Refurbished Echo Tap are on sale today for $69.99. This deal saves $40. As with all Prime Day deals, the Echo Tap deal is only available for Prime members. The July 6 Prime Day 2017 deals are available now on amazon's Prime Day 2017 page.

Amazon announced Prime Day 2017 on June 29. The 30-hour-long Prime Day sale will begin this year at 6pm PDT on Monday July 10 and last until midnight July 11. The longest Prime Day ever has started right away after the announcement with special deals and promotions for Prime members on amazon's Prime Day 2017 page.

Every day leading up to Prime Day on July 11 Prime members will find all kinds of exclusive promotions and deals. The first major deals are on Amazon subscription services like Amazon Music Unlimited and Kindle Unlimited as well as Prime Exclusive smartphones.

From July 5 to July 9, the daily Prime Day 2017 deals will have a fresh theme each day on the Amazon Prime Day page including Alexa Voice shopping, Amazon Music, Amazon Video, Everyday Essentials and Amazon Kindle and Books.

