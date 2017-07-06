 
 

Prime Day 2017 Deals Today Are All About Amazon Music

The next pre Prime Day 2017 sales event is here.

Amazon is hosting daily Prime Day 2017 sales events leading up to the 30 hour Prime Day 2017 starting Monday.  Thursday,  July 6, the theme is Amazon Music. The Amazon Prime Day 2017 page features new deals today for new and existing Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers.

Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited, can get 4 months for just $0.99. Amazon also offers deals for existing Music Unlimited subscribers. You can save up to $30 by upgrading your plan

Fans of Garth Brooks can win tickets to one of his concerts, just by playing one of his songs on Amazon Music. The early Prime Day 2017 deals include discounts on CDs and vinyl editions. 

Refurbished Echo Tap are on sale today for $69.99. This deal saves $40. As with all Prime Day deals, the Echo Tap deal is only available for Prime members. The July 6 Prime Day 2017 deals are available now on amazon's Prime Day 2017 page.

Amazon announced Prime Day 2017 on June 29. The 30-hour-long Prime Day sale will begin this year at 6pm PDT on Monday July 10 and last until midnight July 11. The longest Prime Day ever has started right away after the announcement with special deals and promotions for Prime members on amazon's Prime Day 2017 page.

Every day leading up to Prime Day on July 11 Prime members will find all kinds of exclusive promotions and deals. The first major deals are on Amazon subscription services like Amazon Music Unlimited and Kindle Unlimited as well as Prime Exclusive smartphones.

From July 5 to July 9, the daily Prime Day 2017 deals will have a fresh theme each day on the Amazon Prime Day page including Alexa Voice shopping, Amazon Music, Amazon Video, Everyday Essentials and Amazon Kindle and Books.

To get access to the above deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

This year we have a new powerful tool on hand to make it easier to buy the hardest to get Prime Day dealsThe Tracker app will notify shoppers as soon as one of the coveted Prime Day 2017 deals is available on amazon.com. Get the The Tracker app for free for iPhone and for Android.

Amazon has also new tools in place to make it easy to find Prime Day 2017 deals. Shoppers can already prepare their shopping list and get notified if an item on their list is a deal on Prime Day 2017. 

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.

