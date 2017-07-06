 
 

SNES Classic Comes Without AC Adapter In Europe

Posted: Jul 6 2017, 2:04am CDT

 

Most gadgets come with an AC adapter, but not the new SNES Classic Mini.

There is one more notable difference between the European SNES Classic and the SNES Classic to be released in the United States besides the design. An AC adapter for the USB cable is required to play the SNES Classic, but is not included in the packaging of European SNES Classic Edition.

The Nintendo USB AC Adapter is sold separately in the UK and other EU countries. The SNES Classic accessory will also launch on September 29, and is suitable for use with Nintendo Classic Mini: Super Nintendo Entertainment System.

The Nintendo USB AC Adapter is not required as most USB power adapters you have at home will work. If you import a SNES Classic from Europe to the US, you will not miss the country specific AC adapter. Contrary, the lack of an AC adapter is one thing less lying around. The price of the Nintendo USB AC Adapter has not been announced yet. It will likely cost more than a generic one.

It is still unusual to not pack an AC adapter with a product like the SNES Classic. It likely helps Nintendo to streamline production. Nintendo promises to make more SNES Classic units available than it did for the NES Classic. This means that Nintendo will sell at least 2.3 million SNES Classic units. Unconfirmed shipment volume numbers for France suggest that Nintendo could make as many as 4.6 million SNES Classic consoles.

Europeans and Australians have been able to pre-order the SNES Classic, but no store in the US has offered a SNES Classic presale yet. If there will be a SNES Classic pre-order option in the US, it will be selling out in a flash. To get started with hunting a SNES Classic, browse the list of stores listing the SNES Classic Edition in the US and also the world-wide SNES Classic store list.

You can download the free Tracker app by I4U News now for Android and iOS to automatically monitor the SNES Classic availability in the United States. The app will send you a notification on your smartphone in case a pre-order of the SNES Classic is available. Read this guide about how to not miss the SNES Classic Pre-order windows.

The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super Nintendo Classic will be released on September 29. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The retro console has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get another design like it has been in the 90s. Read the latest SNES Classic news.

