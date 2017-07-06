 
 

Prime Day 2017 Deals On Echo Watch: Echo, Echo Show And Echo Tap On Sale Now

Amazon offers savings on Alexa devices ahead of Prime Day.

Amazon's Prime Day 2017 sale is next week, but pre Prime Day deals are now available day. While today's Prime Day deals focus on Amazon Music, there are several deals on Amazon Echo devices in store.

Echo devices give Prime members access to Prime Day 2017 deals two hours earlier and also to the exclusive Alexa voice shopping deals. To get an Echo voice assistant device now has more incentives than any other time because of Prime Day.

The biggest savings are available on the Amazon Echo and Echo Show. Customers save $100 when they buy two Echo or two of the new Echo Show. The $100 discount brings down the price of the Echo to $129.99, the lowest price it ever sold. Use code Echo2Pack at checkout to get this discount.

The Echo Show drops to $179.99 in the Echo Show 2-pack with the $100 discount. Use code Show2Pack at checkout to receive the discount.

Amazon also offers a bulk deal on the Echo Dot. Buying three Echo Dot 2, gives you a $20 discount with code Dot3Pack. Today only, the refurbished Amazon Echo Tap is on sale for $69.99

Amazon announced Prime Day 2017 on June 29. The 30-hour-long Prime Day sale will begin this year at 6pm PDT on Monday July 10 and last until midnight July 11. The longest Prime Day ever has started right away after the announcement with special deals and promotions for Prime members on amazon's Prime Day 2017 page.

Every day leading up to Prime Day on July 11 Prime members will find all kinds of exclusive promotions and deals. The first major deals are on Amazon subscription services like Amazon Music Unlimited and Kindle Unlimited as well as Prime Exclusive smartphones.

From July 5 to July 9, the daily Prime Day 2017 deals will have a fresh theme each day on the Amazon Prime Day page including Alexa Voice shopping, Amazon Music, Amazon Video, Everyday Essentials and Amazon Kindle and Books.

To get access to the above deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

This year we have a new powerful tool on hand to make it easier to buy the hardest to get Prime Day dealsThe Tracker app will notify shoppers as soon as one of the coveted Prime Day 2017 deals is available on amazon.com. Get the The Tracker app for free for iPhone and for Android.

Amazon has also new tools in place to make it easy to find Prime Day 2017 deals. Shoppers can already prepare their shopping list and get notified if an item on their list is a deal on Prime Day 2017. 

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.

