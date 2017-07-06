 
 

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Schedule: Best Times To Score Deals

Posted: Jul 6 2017, 3:57am CDT

 

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 is a marathon. Here are the best times to bag deals.

Amazon Prime Day 2017 will be the longest yet. The Prime members only sales day on amazon.com is this year 30 hours long. For Alexa voice shopping users, Prime Day is even 32 hours long.

Prime Day 2017 begins at 6pm PT (9pm ET) on Monday, July 10 and will run through midnight Pacific on Tuesday July 11. Prime members who own an Alexa device can shop Prime Day 2017 already two hours earlier at 4pm PT (7pm ET). The launch of Prime Day 2017 is the first important time to bag deals. 

Amazon historically puts all deals on Amazon devices live right at the beginning of Prime Day. Some other major, still unannounced, deals will also be available right from the beginning. Purchasing these first Prime Day deals early avoids the risk of running into an out of stock situation or delayed shipping. Even Amazon's own devices can sell out and get delayed shipping time frames. 

Many Prime Day 2017 deals will be rolled out on a schedule throughout the 30 hour period as time limited lightning deals. The most efficient way to shop Prime Day deals is with the amazon shopping list feature. Prime members can already prepare their shopping list and get notified if an item on their list is a deal on Prime Day 2017.

Another way to get alerts for Prime Day deals is to use the Watch feature in the Amazon shopping app once the list of deals is published under upcoming deals.

Amazon is expected to release a Prime Day 2017 deals list somewhen between today and Monday. The list is likely containing Black Friday doorbuster like deals that will go on sale at random times. To catch these popular Prime Day deals, we recommend to use The Tracker app.

There is very likely a second wave of new Prime Day 2017 deals coming in the early morning hours of July 11. By starting the Prime Day sale already on Monday evening, Amazon got room in the schedule for a second big deal release besides the launch of Prime Day. We recommend to at least shop for Prime Day deals on Monday at 6pm PT and on Tuesday morning. Serious deal hunters can follow our continues Prime Day 2017 coverage to find the best deals throughout the full 30 hours. A good way to stay up to date is to follow I4U News on Twitter.

Every day leading up to Prime Day on July 11 Prime members will find all kinds of exclusive promotions and deals. The first major deals are on Amazon subscription services like Amazon Music Unlimited and Kindle Unlimited as well as Prime Exclusive smartphones.

From July 5 to July 9, the daily Prime Day 2017 deals will have a fresh theme each day on the Amazon Prime Day page including Alexa Voice shopping, Amazon Music, Amazon Video, Everyday Essentials and Amazon Kindle and Books.

Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals. Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.

