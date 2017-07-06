Nintendo Switch Neon Green and Pink Joy-Con Are Available for Pre-order

Nintendo announced to offer Splatoon 2 Joy-Con controllers in Neon Pink and Neon Green starting July 28 in Europe. These new addition to the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con line-up is not announced for the US. The Nintendo Store in the UK is taking now pre-orders for the new Joy-Con controllers online at nintendo.co.uk. The store is only shipping the £69.99 Joy-Con controller pair to addresses in the UK.

Splatoon 2 is the next big game release on the Nintendo Switch. The game will be released on July 21. Nintendo releases a Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 bundle in Europe and Japan, but not in the United States. The only Splatoon 2 accessory that is available state side is the Splatoon 2 Pro controller.

The ARMS inspired Neon Yellow Joy-Con have also been released in the United States. Why Nintendo is not supporting the Splatoon 2 launch with all accessories and the Splatoon 2 Switch bundle in the United States is unclear.

Switch fans are hoping that Nintendo will release an all Neon Green and all Neon Pink Joy-Con set as well at some point. To offer different colored Joy-Con controllers was a genius move by Nintendo. Some Joy-Con colors are as hard to find in stock as the console itself.

Splatoon 2 is on sale at amazon.com with a pre-order rebate for Prime members. GameStop released a new Nintendo Switch bundle online that will ship by next week.

