 
 

Nintendo Switch Neon Green And Pink Joy-Con Are Available For Pre-order

Posted: Jul 6 2017, 4:24am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Nintendo Switch Neon Green and Pink Joy-Con Are Available for Pre-order
 

The Splatoon 2 themed Joy-Con controller will go on sale July 28 in Europe. Nintendo Store takes pre-orders.

Nintendo announced to offer Splatoon 2 Joy-Con controllers in Neon Pink and Neon Green starting July 28 in Europe. These new addition to the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con line-up is not announced for the US. The Nintendo Store in the UK is taking now pre-orders for the new Joy-Con controllers online at nintendo.co.uk. The store is only shipping the £69.99 Joy-Con controller pair to addresses in the UK.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Updates

Splatoon 2 is the next big game release on the Nintendo Switch. The game will be released on July 21. Nintendo releases a Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 bundle in Europe and Japan, but not in the United States. The only Splatoon 2 accessory that is available state side is the Splatoon 2 Pro controller.

The ARMS inspired Neon Yellow Joy-Con have also been released in the United States. Why Nintendo is not supporting the Splatoon 2 launch with all accessories and the Splatoon 2 Switch bundle in the United States is unclear.

Switch fans are hoping that Nintendo will release an all Neon Green and all Neon Pink Joy-Con set as well at some point. To offer different colored Joy-Con controllers was a genius move by Nintendo. Some Joy-Con colors are as hard to find in stock as the console itself.

Splatoon 2 is on sale at amazon.com with a pre-order rebate for Prime members.  GameStop released a new Nintendo Switch bundle online that will ship by next week. The ThinGeek online shop offers still some of the ten different Nintendo Switch bundles. The bundles start at $419.99 and ship late July. 

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online in the coming days, shoppers can use the new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android. The app sends a notification when the Nintendo Switch is in stock online at major retailers. We are in the process of releasing a new major update that will also bring deals tracking for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2017.

We just made the I4U News Nintendo Switch summer giveaway more attractive by adding another Nintendo Switch Pro controller to the bundle. Now the value of the Switch bundle we are giving away for free is $500. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Prime Day 2017 Deals on Echo Watch: Echo, Echo Show and Echo Tap on Sale Now

Prime Day 2017 Deals on Echo Watch: Echo, Echo Show and Echo Tap on Sale Now

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch In Stock at GameStop for Ultimate Fans

Nintendo Switch In Stock at GameStop for Ultimate Fans

1 hour ago

SNES Classic Comes without AC Adapter in Europe

SNES Classic Comes without AC Adapter in Europe

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 is $47.77 on Amazon Without Prime Membership

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 is $47.77 on Amazon Without Prime Membership - Update

3 hours ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Schedule: Best Times to Score Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Schedule: Best Times to Score Deals

27 minutes ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Time, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Time, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

1 hour ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals Today Are All About Amazon Music

Prime Day 2017 Deals Today Are All About Amazon Music

2 hours ago

Copyright EZVIZ, Inc

Awesome Summer Tech Solutions to Streamline Daily Life

14 hours ago, 2:24pm CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Music Deals for New Sign-ups and Subscribers

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Music Deals for New Sign-ups and Subscribers

16 hours ago, 11:58am CDT

SNES Classic Page Address Changed at Walmart

SNES Classic Page Address Changed at Walmart

17 hours ago, 10:58am CDT

SNES Classic Stores To Keep an Eye On

SNES Classic Stores To Keep an Eye On

17 hours ago, 10:25am CDT

New Volvo Trucks Stunt Involves World Record Setting 3-year-old Boy

New Volvo Trucks Stunt Involves World Record Setting 3-year-old Boy

18 hours ago, 10:21am CDT

Prime Day 2017 Begins 2 Hours Earlier for Alexa Voice Shoppers

Prime Day 2017 Begins 2 Hours Earlier for Alexa Voice Shoppers

19 hours ago, 9:19am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deal Watch: PC Gaming Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deal Watch: PC Gaming Deals

19 hours ago, 9:09am CDT

Today&#039;s Amazon Prime Day 2017 Promotions Feature Exclusive Alexa Voice Shopping Deals

Today's Amazon Prime Day 2017 Promotions Feature Exclusive Alexa Voice Shopping Deals

19 hours ago, 9:02am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Prime Day 2017 Announced

Prime Day 2017 Announced

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

 
Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways




Technology News

Prime Day 2017 Deals on Echo Watch: Echo, Echo Show and Echo Tap on Sale Now

Prime Day 2017 Deals on Echo Watch: Echo, Echo Show and Echo Tap on Sale Now

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch In Stock at GameStop for Ultimate Fans

Nintendo Switch In Stock at GameStop for Ultimate Fans

1 hour ago

SNES Classic Comes without AC Adapter in Europe

SNES Classic Comes without AC Adapter in Europe

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 is $47.77 on Amazon Without Prime Membership

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 is $47.77 on Amazon Without Prime Membership - Update

3 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Schedule: Best Times to Score Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Schedule: Best Times to Score Deals

27 minutes ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals on Echo Watch: Echo, Echo Show and Echo Tap on Sale Now

Prime Day 2017 Deals on Echo Watch: Echo, Echo Show and Echo Tap on Sale Now

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch In Stock at GameStop for Ultimate Fans

Nintendo Switch In Stock at GameStop for Ultimate Fans

1 hour ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Time, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Time, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

Xbox One X Xbox One X is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch w/Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch w/Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle is in Stock



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook