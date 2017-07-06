 
 

SNES Classic Pre-order: One Store In Europe Is Not Sold Out

Posted: Jul 6 2017, 4:48am CDT

 

The SNES Classic pre-orders have tried out, besides in one country.

The SNES Classic pre-order offers in Europe have pretty much sold out. Several stores have confirmed not to get new pre-order inventory of the SNES Classic Mini. Surprisingly there is one online shop in Switzerland that is offering the SNES Classic for pre-order since days. The Swiss can pre-order the SNES Classic at MediaMarkt, Europe's largest consumer electronic retailer. The SNES Classic is up since Monday on mediamarkt.ch and there is still 18% of the pre-sale inventory in stock.

So, in case you have relatives or friends in beautiful Switzerland, you can pre-order a SNES Classic and have it ship to their address. If you know about an online store offering pre-order somewhere, please let us know in the comments. We will add it to our world-wide SNES Classic store list.

Europeans and Australians have been able to pre-order the SNES Classic, but no store in the US has offered a SNES Classic pre-sale yet. If there will be a SNES Classic pre-order option in the US, it will be selling out in a flash. This is why it makes sense to also keep an eye out on pre-order options outside of the US. To get started with hunting a SNES Classic, browse the list of stores listing the SNES Classic Edition in the US and also the world-wide SNES Classic store list.

You can download the free Tracker app by I4U News now for Android and iOS to automatically monitor the SNES Classic availability in the United States. The app will send you a notification on your smartphone in case a pre-order of the SNES Classic is available. Read this guide about how to not miss the SNES Classic Pre-order windows.

The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super Nintendo Classic will be released on September 29. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The retro console has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get another design like it has been in the 90s. Read the latest SNES Classic news.

Comments

