Tesla Responds to Model S IIHS Crash Test Rating

Tesla has answered regarding a crash test rating of its Model S car. The IIHS termed the Model S as acceptable as far as its rating was concerned. The test involved a frontal collision at the speed of 40 mph.

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

According to the IIHS, during the course of the crash, the seat belt failed to prevent the occupant’s head from striking the steering wheel. This was so despite the air bag.

A Tesla spokesperson was heard saying that while the IHSS had quite a few subjective measures of labeling vehicles as regards their safety standards, Tesla Motor’s Model X and S were cars that were the best as far as security in crashes was concerned.

The IIHS however says that frontal collisions account for a quarter of fatalities and wounds during car crashes. The crash test results seem to contradict the claims made by Tesla Motors.

The proud affirmation is that the Model S is the safest car in the entire history of the United States. Yet here we have the IHSS saying otherwise. Whom are we to believe?

The individual responsible for supervising the crash tests spoke of how as far as cars go, there were better alternatives to the Model S. There were other vehicles that were tested besides the Model S.

At the speed of 40 mph, the driver’s side of the vehicle hit the barrier and the car crumpled badly. Since the cranium of the test car dummy hit the steering wheel, the IIHS was forced to lend an “acceptable” rating to the car. Acceptable is a bit lower than the standard “good”. Had it been good, there would have been no controversy at all.

The issue probably lies with the seat belt which didn’t offer substantial restraint against the consequences of the crash. After Tesla Motors corrected the fault, the IIHS performed the crash test for a second time and got the selfsame results.

The spokesperson for the IIHS said that this was disappointing indeed. Other than this particular crash test segment, Tesla’s Model S got the highest grades in the overall scheme of being a roadworthy vehicle.

The other cars in the series tested besides the Model S included: Chevrolet Impala, Ford Taurus, Ford Lincoln Continental, Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Toyota Avalon. The first two of thesed got an acceptable rating while the last three got a good rating.

The fact that three large brands of cars got the topmost rating and that excluded Tesla’s Model S is a source of chagrin for Elon Musk. The opinion of one of the persons present during the testing was that larger cars are safer than smaller ones.