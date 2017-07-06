Prime Day 2017 To break Records for Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs

Amazon announced Prime Day 2017 on June 29. The 30-hour-long Prime Day sale will begin this year at 6pm PDT on Monday July 10 and last until midnight July 11. The longest Prime Day ever has started right away after the announcement with special deals and promotions for Prime members on amazon's Prime Day 2017 page.

Today Amazon issued a press-release shining the light on Small businesses and entrepreneurs on Amazon, preparing for a record-breaking sales day on Prime Day.

Amazon expects tens of millions of Prime members to shop the best deals of the year on amazon's Prime Day 2017. Small businesses and entrepreneurs on Amazon will take advantage of increased traffic on Prime Day to reach new customers, launch new products and increase sales.

Last year on Prime Day, small businesses and entrepreneurs on Amazon saw orders nearly triple year-over-year as customers ordered more than 20 million items from small businesses and entrepreneurs across more than 50 categories.

“Small businesses and entrepreneurs on Amazon from around the world are coming together for the best Prime Day ever, offering Prime members deals on tens of thousands of unique products,” said Peter Faricy, Vice President, Amazon Marketplace. “Prime Day gives small businesses and entrepreneurs on Amazon an opportunity to increase sales and reach new customers. Small businesses and entrepreneurs are increasingly using Prime Day as their proving ground for new and existing products.”

This year, more small businesses and entrepreneurs than ever will participate in Prime Day, offering tens of thousands of deals as they look to increase summer sales and reach new customers. Small businesses and entrepreneurs will offer 50 percent more Prime Day Lightning Deals than last year and more than 40 percent of all Prime Day Lightning Deals will come from small businesses and entrepreneurs.

“Prime Day last year was tremendous. We did 20 times our normal daily sales, it was simply amazing,” said Lawrence Bibi, Light Accents

Today, half of the items sold on Amazon worldwide are from small businesses and entrepreneurs, many of whom choose to use Fulfillment by Amazon to make their items Prime eligible.

Small businesses and entrepreneurs selling on Amazon come from every state in the U.S., and from more than 130 different countries around the world. Amazon began inviting small businesses and entrepreneurs to sell on Amazon to increase selection and ensure customers could find and discover anything they wanted to buy online.

Amazon has created more than a store. Amazon.com is a marketplace eco-system where amazon has inserted multiple ways for the company to make money. Amazon makes revenues multiple times on each product offered by a seller. From fulfillment to advertising fees for a Lightning deal placement, amazon is making money.

Every day leading up to Prime Day on July 11 Prime members will find all kinds of exclusive promotions and deals. The first major deals are on Amazon subscription services like Amazon Music Unlimited and Kindle Unlimited as well as Prime Exclusive smartphones.

From July 5 to July 9, the daily Prime Day 2017 deals will have a fresh theme each day on the Amazon Prime Day page including Alexa Voice shopping, Amazon Music, Amazon Video, Everyday Essentials and Amazon Kindle and Books.

To get access to the above deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

This year we have a new powerful tool on hand to make it easier to buy the hardest to get Prime Day deals. The Tracker app will notify shoppers as soon as one of the coveted Prime Day 2017 deals is available on amazon.com. Get the The Tracker app for free for iPhone and for Android.

Amazon has also new tools in place to make it easy to find Prime Day 2017 deals. Shoppers can already prepare their shopping list and get notified if an item on their list is a deal on Prime Day 2017.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.