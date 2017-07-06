 
 

Some Google Pixel Smartphones Fail At Installing July 2017 OTA Update

Posted: Jul 6 2017, 5:31am CDT

 

Some Google Pixel Smartphones Fail at Installing July 2017 OTA Update
Image via Google
 

Affected devices are on Google Fi, rogers, and T-Mobile networks

If you are the owner of a Google Pixel smartphone and you tried to install the recent OTA update launched this month only to be met with a failed message, you aren't alone. Android Headlines reports that multiple people are hitting the official Pixel support forums to complain about the failed update.

The owners are stating that when they try and apply the update, they are met with an error that says "Couldn't update." There is no explanation for the error people are seeing and the only option given is a "try again" button that reportedly doesn't do anything when pressed. Reports indicate that affected Pixel devices are from Google Fi, Rogers, and T-Mobile and are related to the OTA build NKG47M.

Word is that Pixel smartphones on the Verizon network on that are unlocked international versions are able to apply the update with no issues. Google has stated that it is aware of the issue and is working on a fix. However, the timeframe for the update to be repaired hasn't been announced.

Only the smaller Pixel phones are affected, the larger Pixel XL phones are updating without issues. Google says that Pixel owners running the June security patch aren't in any danger because exploits in circulation now have been protected against in the June patch. That is all the detail available on the issue now.

The Author

Shane McGlaun
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

