 
 

Nintendo Says There Are More Unannounced Switch Games Coming

Nintendo Says there are More Unannounced Switch Games Coming
Image via Gamespot
 

The coming games will take advantage of the unique features of the Switch

With E3 come and gone it's easy to assume that we know about all the videogames that are coming for the Nintendo Switch game console. That's not the case with Gamespot reporting that Nintendo managing executive officer Shinya Takahashi recently said during an investor presentation that more games are coming.

Takahashi said, "We still have some titles that we haven't announced yet." The executive went on to say that Nintendo is working on "a variety of projects" and those projects want to take advantage of the unique features of the Switch console.

Specifically Takahashi said that the 1-2-Switch launch title had unique gameplay elements and that Nintendo wants to continue to make new games like that to take advantage of what Switch has to offer.

Takahashi said, "We are working on a variety of projects now where we are asking ourselves how we can follow up on 1-2-Switch in terms of using Nintendo Switch to play differently, and what would be fun to play."

"We are looking forward to announcing some of these projects soon," he noted.

Nintendo still owes gamers some more detail on some of the projects it did announce at E3 such as Metroid Prime 4, no details have been offered on that game as yet. The new Pokemon game for the Switch is also mostly a mystery.

