 
 

2018 Nissan Leaf Adds ProPILOT Park For Autonomous Parking

2018 Nissan Leaf Adds ProPILOT Park for Autonomous Parking
  • Nissan Leaf Comes With Self-Parking Ability on September 6
 

Nissan has confirmed that its next-gen all-electric Leaf will include within its repertoire an automatic parking mode which will make things much easier.

The next generation Leaf from Nissan will be launched in September of this year. For now, pictures and teaser campaigns of the vehicle are coming forth steadily. This day in time, the car company confirmed the fact that this 2018 Leaf will feature autonomous parking.

This is subsumed within the ProPilot segment. Already hints were lent regarding the Leaf featuring ProPilot technology. This thing called ProPilot resembles Tesla’s Autopilot in many ways.

A demonstration of the level 2 autonomous driving had already taken place. Now autonomous parking was also a part of the system. ProPilot Park basically frees drivers from the backbreaking job of parking in a poised manner.

Sonars and cameras have been fitted on the Nissan Leaf in order to guide the car into a standard, form-fitting, frontal or rearwards parking arrangement.

Thus the stress levels faced by the driver are minimized. The accelerator, brakes and steering wheel are handled automatically in a smooth flowing style. All it takes is a trio of functions by the driver.

Many next generation Leaf vehicles have been spotted on the roads. This is occurring as the company gets ready to launch the vehicle on an official basis soon. September 5th is the launch date set for Japan.

This car will make things easy for many drivers who feel awkward while parking their cars at close quarters in a stuffed parking lot. It will facilitate the process and lend a new meaning to the word “fluid” since that is the way the task of parking will be accomplished.

