Prime Day 2017 Apple Deals: How to Find Them

Amazon is not like Best Buy a prime retail partner of Apple, but an authorized reseller. There are plenty of Apple's products available on amazon.com, either directly from Amazon or from marketplace sellers.

Most Apple products including MacBook, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, Mac Pro, Mac mini, iPhone, iPad, iPad mini, Apple Watch, Beats headphones and accessories are available at Jeff Bezos' former little online book store. What Amazon is still not offering is the Apple TV. The companies reportedly came to an agreement about their video streaming rivalry earlier this year.

Amazon has created a special Apple store where you can find all Apple products organized in Mac, Accessories and Beats. Below are the recommended steps to find Apple Prime Day deals starting July 10 at 6pm PT.

How to find Prime Day 2017 deals on Apple:

Step 1: Prepare a shopping list on amazon.com with the Apple products you are interested in finding a Prime Day 2017 deal on. Amazon notifies you if an Apple product on your list is a Prime Day 2017 deal.

Step 2: Check the Prime Day deals list on the Amazon Prime Day page to see if any of the featured deals are Apple products.

Step 3: Browse the Apple best-seller list on amazon.com to see which Apple made gear is popular right now. The best-selling item right now is the Apple Magic Mouse 2, on sale for $76.50.

Step 4: Follow our ongoing Prime Day 2017 deals coverage. This year we have a new powerful tool available for our readers to make it easier to buy the hardest to get Prime Day deals. The Tracker app will notify shoppers as soon as one of the coveted Prime Day 2017 deals is available on amazon.com.

Amazon announced Prime Day 2017 on June 29. The 30-hour-long Prime Day sale will begin this year at 6pm PDT on Monday July 10 and last until midnight July 11. The longest Prime Day ever has started right away after the announcement with special deals and promotions for Prime members on amazon's Prime Day 2017 page.

Every day leading up to Prime Day on July 11 Prime members will find all kinds of exclusive promotions and deals. The first major deals are on Amazon subscription services like Amazon Music Unlimited and Kindle Unlimited as well as Prime Exclusive smartphones.

From July 5 to July 9, the daily Prime Day 2017 deals will have a fresh theme each day on the Amazon Prime Day page including Alexa Voice shopping, Amazon Music, Amazon Video, Everyday Essentials and Amazon Kindle and Books.

To get access to the above deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

