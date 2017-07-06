Nintendo Switch is Getting Wonderful 101

A Twitter picture shows what is Platinum Games teasing The Wonderful 101’s coming to the Nintendo Switch. Take a closer look and you see that the cartoon game-players are wearing jackets and manipulating Joy-Cons.

This posting on the Twitter account took place after the Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2 games teasers had been presented on the platform. The artwork shows the characters from the game.

Most of the script surrounding the picture was in Japanese. The Wonderful 101 characters are seen in the picture, playing a game on the Nintendo Switch.

Early on this week, a Bayonetta picture appeared on the Twitter account. Aficionados began the speculation regarding a release on Switch. The excitement reached fever pitch soon.

This happiness was doubled when this morning The Wonderful 101 was also featured as a teaser trailer on the account. The blue and red Joy-Cons in the

Bayonetta games showed a little something for the gamers’ pleasure. There were some who even found the pattern of the guns of Bayonetta to spell out “Switch” in a hidden cryptic form. Some other playful pattern-finding took place among other games featured on the Twitter account as well.