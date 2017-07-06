2018 iPhones Have All OLED Displays

Why talk about the upcoming iPhone 8 and iPhone 7S when you can speculate about the next year's iPhones. Japanese newspaper Nikkei just put out a report about the 2018 iPhones.

Apple is planning to use OLED in all new iPhone models launched from the second half of 2018, according to two industry sources says Nikkei's report. Samsung is the big winner in all of this says Nikkei. The Korean electronics giant has pioneered small OLED displays for smartphones and leads in the field. Apple is reportedly investing big in an LG OLED plant to build up an alternative OLED display supplier for its iPhone line-up.

The Nikkei report reiterates earlier rumors that Apple is introducing a premium iPhone with OLED display this fall, along two iPhones with the current LCD display technology.

Taipei-based Yuanta Investment Consulting told Nikkei that shipments of new iPhone models in the second half of 2017 will reach 90 million, half of which will be OLED handsets. The OLED iPhone is expected to be priced rather high. It would be a big success if Apple sells 45 million iPhone 8 OLED smartphones this year.