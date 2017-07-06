 
 

2018 IPhones Have All OLED Displays

Posted: Jul 6 2017, 7:40am CDT | by , in News | Apple

 

2018 iPhones Have All OLED Displays
Credit: @VenyaGeskin1
 

New report out of Japan says Apple is will use OLED in all 2018 iPhone releases.

Why talk about the upcoming iPhone 8 and iPhone 7S when you can speculate about the next year's iPhones. Japanese newspaper Nikkei just put out a report about the 2018 iPhones.

Don't Miss: Win a $500 Nintendo Switch Pro Kart Bundle

Apple is planning to use OLED in all new iPhone models launched from the second half of 2018, according to two industry sources says Nikkei's report. Samsung is the big winner in all of this says Nikkei. The Korean electronics giant has pioneered small OLED displays for smartphones and leads in the field. Apple is reportedly investing big in an LG OLED plant to build up an alternative OLED display supplier for its iPhone line-up.

The Nikkei report reiterates earlier rumors that Apple is introducing a premium iPhone with OLED display this fall, along two iPhones with the current LCD display technology.

Taipei-based Yuanta Investment Consulting told Nikkei that shipments of new iPhone models in the second half of 2017 will reach 90 million, half of which will be OLED handsets. The OLED iPhone is expected to be priced rather high. It would be a big success if Apple sells 45 million iPhone 8 OLED smartphones this year.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Prime Day 2017 Apple Deals: How to Find Them

Prime Day 2017 Apple Deals: How to Find Them

1 hour ago

More iPhone 8 Rumors Surface, Second Analyst Says No Touch ID

More iPhone 8 Rumors Surface, Second Analyst Says No Touch ID

1 day ago, 5:54am CDT

Apple Face Scanning Tech will Unlock Phone and Authorize Payments

Apple Face Scanning Tech will Unlock Phone and Authorize Payments

2 days ago, 6:23am CDT

Ming-Chi Kuo Says No iPhone 8 Touch ID Under Screen

Ming-Chi Kuo Says No iPhone 8 Touch ID Under Screen

2 days ago, 5:09am CDT

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 6

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 6

11 minutes ago

Apollo Teases All-New IE Hypercar

Apollo Teases All-New IE Hypercar

35 minutes ago

Top 25 Nintendo Switch Games for 2017

Top 25 Nintendo Switch Games for 2017

54 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch is Getting Wonderful 101

Nintendo Switch is Getting Wonderful 101

1 hour ago

2018 Nissan Leaf Adds ProPILOT Park for Autonomous Parking

2018 Nissan Leaf Adds ProPILOT Park for Autonomous Parking

2 hours ago

Nintendo Says there are More Unannounced Switch Games Coming

Nintendo Says there are More Unannounced Switch Games Coming

2 hours ago

Some Google Pixel Smartphones Fail at Installing July 2017 OTA Update

Some Google Pixel Smartphones Fail at Installing July 2017 OTA Update

3 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 To break Records for Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs

Prime Day 2017 To break Records for Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs

3 hours ago

Tesla Responds to Model S IIHS Crash Test Rating

Tesla Responds to Model S IIHS Crash Test Rating

3 hours ago

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Contra III: The Alien Wars

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Contra III: The Alien Wars

3 hours ago

SNES Classic Pre-order: One Store in Europe is Not Sold Out

SNES Classic Pre-order: One Store in Europe is Not Sold Out

3 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Prime Day 2017 Announced

Prime Day 2017 Announced

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

 
Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways




Apple

Prime Day 2017 Apple Deals: How to Find Them

Prime Day 2017 Apple Deals: How to Find Them

1 hour ago

More iPhone 8 Rumors Surface, Second Analyst Says No Touch ID

More iPhone 8 Rumors Surface, Second Analyst Says No Touch ID

1 day ago, 5:54am CDT

Apple Face Scanning Tech will Unlock Phone and Authorize Payments

Apple Face Scanning Tech will Unlock Phone and Authorize Payments

2 days ago, 6:23am CDT

Ming-Chi Kuo Says No iPhone 8 Touch ID Under Screen

Ming-Chi Kuo Says No iPhone 8 Touch ID Under Screen

2 days ago, 5:09am CDT

More Apple Stories




Latest News

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 6

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 6

11 minutes ago

Apollo Teases All-New IE Hypercar

Apollo Teases All-New IE Hypercar

35 minutes ago

Top 25 Nintendo Switch Games for 2017

Top 25 Nintendo Switch Games for 2017

54 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch is Getting Wonderful 101

Nintendo Switch is Getting Wonderful 101

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

Xbox One X Xbox One X is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch w/Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch w/Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle is in Stock



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook