Top 25 Nintendo Switch Games for 2017

Posted: Jul 6 2017, 7:46am CDT

 

  • Nintendo reveals 25 best-selling Switch games in Japan for 2017
 

Nintendo introduces Stellar Switch Software Downloads in Japan for this Year

The top 25 best-selling games for Switch in Japan were listed online recently by Nintendo. Snipperclips is at the #1 spot. Minecraft and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe were at the second and third positions respectively. At the fourth and fifth positions were Kamiko and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Arms clocked in at #7.

Super Bomberman R was at the 12th position. The Legend of Zelda sold 1.3 million units. As for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, it had the coolest debut of them all. 
Nintendo Switch is going at it strong. It is an unbeatable combination and will see even better days in the future.

The rest of the games that were among the top 25 include in their ranks such numbers as Metal Slug 3 which stood at #6. The 1-2-Switch was at #8. At #9 was The King of Fighters ’98. At the top tenth spot was none other than the game bearing the title of Othello.

The next ten spots were occupied by: VOEZ, Super Bomberman R, New Frontier Days: Founding Pioneers, Blaster Master Zero, Metal Slug, Human Resource Machine, Flip Wars, Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove, Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers and Maison de Maou.

The remaining five at the tail end of the list include: Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap, Seiken Densetsu Collection, Puyo Puyo Tetris, Mighty Gunvolt Burst and last but not least Thumper.

Here are the top 25 best-selling Nintendo Switch games in Japan for 2017 so far:

  1.     Snipperclips
  2.     Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition
  3.     Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  4.     Kamiko
  5.     The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  6.     Metal Slug 3
  7.     ARMS
  8.     1-2-Switch
  9.     The King of Fighters ’98
  10.     Othello
  11.     VOEZ
  12.     Super Bomberman R
  13.     New Frontier Days: Founding Pioneers
  14.     Blaster Master Zero
  15.     Metal Slug
  16.     Human Resource Machine
  17.     Flip Wars
  18.     Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
  19.     Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers
  20.     Maison de Maou
  21.     Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap
  22.     Seiken Densetsu Collection
  23.     Puyo Puyo Tetris
  24.     Mighty Gunvolt Burst
  25.     Thumper

