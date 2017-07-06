Apollo Teases All-New IE Hypercar

Apollo Automobil has started a teaser campaign for its new German supercar of the future. An image of this baby was given online besides the Arrow that was unveiled at the motor show that took place in Geneva, Switzerland in 2016.

The title of IE suits it to a T. Thus it is a car that bears the stamp of approval of the FIA. As a racing vehicle it also bears the imprint of the Project Titan.

It will be powered by a 7500kW/1000Nm V12 engine, according to Motoring. The Arrow brand also shared this internal combustion engine of sorts. It was originally thought that two separate brands would cooperate to work on this car of cars.

But that plan has been discarded for now. Apollo will instead work in tandem with Manifattura Automobili Torino. The release of this novel racing car of tomorrow will set many muscle car fans’ hearts on fire. Apollo’s trajectory has been closely followed by everyone ever since a Hong Kong fund underwent a merger with Gumpert last year.

The German automobile maker was literally saved by the skin of its teeth thanks to this venture and renamed Apollo Automobil. This brand then went on to showcase the Arrow at the Geneva auto show which took place last year.

The teaser picture shows that the car of the future will be released soon and that this fact is as certain as the light of day. The car is cool, classic and curvy in its outlook. It seems to be made from carbon fiber.

The trio exhaust has smooth taillights. Thus Apollo is basically a Chinese-funded German company. With over 800 hp and 516 pound-feet of torque, this car was made for whizzing past surprised onlookers on the road or race track