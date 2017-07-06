 
 

Splatoon 2 Nintendo Direct And The Best Splatoon 2 Deal Yet

Posted: Jul 6 2017

 

Splatoon 2 is the next big Nintendo Switch game release.

The online stream of the Splatoon 2 Direct will begin at shortly at 7am PT / 10am ET. The new Nintendo Direct session will show off new features in the new Splatoon 2 game hitting the Nintendo Switch on July 21. Amazon has sold out of Splatoon 2 ahead of the Nintendo Direct. This happened after Amazon offered the 20% discount on Splatoon 2 to all customers, not just Prime members starting yesterday.

Walmart has a deal on Splatoon 2 that beats Amazon's deal when you opt to pick up the game at your local Walmart store. Walmart is selling Splatoon 2 with in store pickup for $46.8 online at walmart.com.

The Nintendo Direct stream is available at the Nintendo Direct page on nintendo.com, Youtube and on twitch.

About Splatoon 2: Two years have passed since the original Splatoon game was released, and two years have also passed in Inkopolis! So expect a fresh wave of fashion, not to mention new weapons and gear. Dual wield the new Splat Dualies or stick to mainstays like chargers and rollers, which have been remixed with new strategic possibilities.

As always, Turf War is the favored sport among Inklings, but they also dig ranked battles, taking down Octarians in a robust single-player campaign, and battling enemy Salmonids in one dangerous part-time job! No matter which way you play, splat at home or on-the-go with Nintendo Switch. Staying fresh never felt so good. 

The Nintendo Switch is back in stock online. Read the latest Nintendo Switch availability report.

