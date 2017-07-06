Prime Day 2017 Video Game Deals: How to Find Savings on Switch, Xbox and PS4 Games

Prime members are already used to save 20% on most new game releases and pre-orders. The Prime Day 2017 sale will feature more opportunities to save on video games for Nintendo Switch, 3DS, Xbox One and PS4.

Amazon is already offering many deals on Nintendo Switch games, as well as savings on Xbox One games and Sony PS4 games. The line-up of Prime Day 2017 video game deals is not know yet, but there are recommended steps to make sure to not miss out on the best Prime Day video game deals.

How to find Prime Day 2017 video game deals:

Step 1: Prepare a shopping list on amazon.com with the video games you are would like to find a Prime Day 2017 deal for. Amazon notifies you if an video game on your list is a Prime Day 2017 deal.

Step 2: Check the Prime Day deals list on the Amazon Prime Day page to see if any of the featured deals are video game deals.

Step 3: Browse the video game best-seller list on amazon.com to see which video games are popular right now. Also check the movers and shakers in the video game rankings to spot deals. High ranking video games are likely popular because of a current deal. The best-selling video games right now are Splatoon 2 for Nintendo Switch and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy for PS4. Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age is third with a sales price of $49.96. The new Final Fantasy game will be released on Prime Day 2017.

Besides video games, the Xbox One, Xbox One S and Sony PS4 consoles will be likely featured on Prime Day 2017. We do not expect that Amazon will have the Nintendo Switch in stock on Prime Day 2017. Amazon did not have the Nintendo Switch in stock in since several weeks.

Amazon announced Prime Day 2017 on June 29. The 30-hour-long Prime Day sale will begin this year at 6pm PDT on Monday July 10 and last until midnight July 11. The longest Prime Day ever has started right away after the announcement with special deals and promotions for Prime members on amazon's Prime Day 2017 page.

Every day leading up to Prime Day on July 11 Prime members will find all kinds of exclusive promotions and deals. The first major deals are on Amazon subscription services like Amazon Music Unlimited and Kindle Unlimited as well as Prime Exclusive smartphones.

From July 5 to July 9, the daily Prime Day 2017 deals will have a fresh theme each day on the Amazon Prime Day page including Alexa Voice shopping, Amazon Music, Amazon Video, Everyday Essentials and Amazon Kindle and Books.

To get access to the above deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

