Comic Con 2017 Exclusives Announced by ToysRUs

The Comic Con 2017 in San Diego takes place from Wednesday, July 19 (preview night) to Sunday, July 23, conventioneers and online shoppers can find exclusive toys and collectibles from franchises including Star Wars, TRANSFORMERS, WWE, Power Rangers and many more at the Entertainment Earth boot and online at Toysrus.com.

The following Toys“R”Us exclusives will be available at the Comic Convention (Entertainment Earth booth #2343) from Wednesday, July 19 – Sunday, July 23, and online at Toysrus.com/ComicConvention from Thursday, July 20 – Sunday, July 23. These items will also be available at Toys“R”Us stores nationwide later this year.

Star Wars The Black Series Commander Gree from Hasbro

Star Wars fans will love this exclusive 6-inch Commander Gree figure from The Black Series because of its incredible features and craftsmanship. This collectible includes premium detail across multiple points of articulation that only The Black Series can offer.

TRANSFORMERS Masterpiece Optimus Prime (MP10) from Hasbro

This TRANSFORMERS Masterpiece Optimus Prime collectible figure will definitely be a favorite among TRANSFORMERS enthusiasts at this year’s show. The figure is an MP10 variant and the perfect Masterpiece figure for any fan to start their collection! The figure features a unique color variant inspired by the original TRANSFORMERS: GENERATION 1 animated series. Featuring a high level of detail and intricate articulation with poseable fingers, the figure stands at 9.5 inches when in robot mode and converts between robot and truck modes in 24 steps. The Masterpiece Optimus Prime comes with numerous classic Optimus Prime accessories including the Spike Witwicky figure, Orange Energy Axe, Matrix of Leadership, Ion Blaster Rifle and Roller Unit. The Matrix of Leadership accessory is comprised of mostly die cast metal and a blue, gem-like center which can be carried in the figure’s chest. Fans can fold the Ion blaster Rifle in half and store it in the figure’s back. The Masterpiece Optimus Prime figure also comes with a trailer that converts into a battle station and a repair bay. Rubber tires are also included.

Marvel Legends A-Force Heroines 6-Pack from Hasbro

Expand your collection of iconic heroines in the Marvel lore with this Marvel Legends A-Force Heroines pack that comes with 6 comic-inspired figures, including Marvel’s Singularity, She-Hulk, Lady Loki, Elsa Bloodstone, Monica Rambeau and Sif. Each 6-inch tall heroine figure is highly articulated and features a beautifully detailed design allowing fans to recreate their favorite comic book arcs right at home.

POP! X-Men X-23 from Funko

X-Men fans rejoice because X-23, the cloned daughter of Wolverine, has officially received the POP! vinyl treatment. Available exclusively at Toys“R”Us, X-23 measures 3.75-inches tall and comes packaged in a window display box – perfect for collectors and a must have at the show.

DreamWorks Voltron Metal Defender – Black Lion from Playmates Toys

Conventioneers will rejoice over the Black Lion of Voltron that’s now available in premium diecast. This detailed figure is fully articulated and made from high quality materials. When combined with the other Lions, the Black Lion transforms into the head and torso of an 8-inch scale Voltron figure. Collect all 5 diecast lions to combine to form an 8-inch articulated Voltron figure.

DreamWorks Voltron Metal Defender – Red Lion from Playmates Toys

Voltron fans can add to their collection with this Red Lion of Voltron in premium diecast. This detailed figure is fully articulated and made from premium materials. The Red Lion transforms into the right arm of an 8-inch scale Voltron figure, perfect for collectors. Collect all 5 diecast lions to combine to form an 8-inch articulated Voltron figure.

DreamWorks Voltron Metal Defender – Green Lion from Playmates Toys

Available in premium diecast is the Green Lion of Voltron, conventioneers will love the fully articulated figure made from premium materials. When combined with the other Voltron Lions from the Metal Defender series, the Green Lion transforms into the left arm of an 8-inch Voltron figure. Collect all 5 diecast lions to combine to form an 8-inch articulated Voltron figure.

DreamWorks Voltron Metal Defender – Blue Lion from Playmates Toys

Fans will love the Blue Lion of Voltron available in premium diecast. The highly detailed and fully articulated figure is made from high quality materials. Attendees can add this figure to the collection because the Blue Lion transforms into the right leg of an 8-inch scale Voltron figure. Collect all 5 diecast lions to combine to form an 8-inch articulated Voltron figure.

DreamWorks Voltron Metal Defender – Yellow Lion from Playmates Toys

Voltron aficionados can finish off the collection with the Yellow Lion of Voltron. Available in premium diecast, the Yellow Lion is fully articulated and made from exceptional materials. When combined with the other Lions from the Metal Defender series, the Yellow Lion transforms into the left leg of an 8-inch Voltron figure. Collect all 5 diecast lions to combine to form an 8-inch articulated Voltron figure.

The following Toys“R”Us exclusives will be available ONLY at the Comic Convention from Wednesday, July 19 – Sunday, July 23, and online at Toysrus.com from Thursday, July 20 – Sunday, July 23.

Marvel Minimates Spider-Man Homecoming Spider-Man vs. Adrian Toomes Exclusive 2-Pack from Diamond Select Toys

This exclusive Marvel Minimates 2-pack delivers the new film’s hero and villain. Spider-Man aficionados can enjoy Peter Parker (aka Spider-Man) with his mask raised and Adrian Toomes (aka the Vulture) in his civilian clothes. Both mini-figures are fully posable and feature up to 14 points of articulation, as well as interchangeable parts and accessories.

Power Rangers Micro Morphin Capsule Figures Translucent Edition Convention Exclusive from Bandai

It’s Morphin’ Time! Fans can power up with this Comic Convention Exclusive Power Rangers Micro Morphin™ Figure 5-pack. These translucent mini action figures are an awesome addition to any Power Rangers collection.

RWBY Ruby Rose from Jazwares

Attendees can bring home Ruby Rose, the leader of team RWBY, in a Toys“R”Us exclusive 3.75-inch scale figure. Featuring Ruby Rose’s hood up and variant paint, fans will adore this figure of the brave, ambitious and cookie-loving heroine on a mission to protect the people of Remnant.

WWE Elite Collection Flashback Series Isaac Yankem Action Figure from Mattel

Conventioneers can capture the blowout action of WWE Superstars with this WWE® Isaac Yankem, DDS Elite figure. Featuring one of WWE’s biggest personalities and champions, this bold and colorful figure captures Isaac Yankem’s deranged “drilling.” The figure also includes deluxe articulation, a detailed character expression, authentic ring attire, and comes equipped with a dentist jacket and headgear.

Metals Die Cast 4-Inch Comic Convention Gold Spider-Man from Jada Toys

Attendees can bring the action and excitement home with a Comic Convention exclusive “Gold” Spider-Man! This action-posed and stylized 4-inch scale die cast Spider-Man weighs-in at half a pound and will serve as an excellent addition to any collection.

POP! Movies: Scott Pilgrim - Scott Plumtree Tee from Funko

This POP! vinyl figure features Scott Pilgrim with his bass guitar in hand. Standing at 3.75-inches tall, Scott Pilgrim also sports his infamous Plumtree t-shirt that fans will undoubtedly recognize.

The following Toys“R”Us exclusive will be available ONLY at the Comic Convention from Wednesday, July 19 – Sunday, July 23 and at Toys“R”Us stores nationwide later this year.

Madame Alexander Marvel FAN GIRL 13.5-inch Action Figure - Black Panther from Madame Alexander

Dressed from head to toe in an ebony ensemble, Fan Girl Black Panther will steal attendees’ attention at this year’s show. Fans will adore this 13.5-inch collectible doll featuring a sweetheart keyhole bodice, long gloves and Black spiked high heels booties. This articulated Fan Girl collectible channels Black Panther undoubtedly, with accessories such as a layered claw necklace, choker and headpiece, as well as panther ear inspired hair buns.

The Comic Con 2017 toys will be available at this page on toysrus.com.