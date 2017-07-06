Halo 5 4K Update confirmed for Xbox One X

343 announces 4K update for Halo 5. The Xbox One X gives games true 4K gaming and Halo fans can now be sure that Halo 5 is best played on Xbox One X.

"Today we are excited to officially confirm that Halo 5 will receive a game update to support true 4K with the release of Xbox One X later this year! We’ll have more to share on this front as we get closer to release, so stay tuned," said 343 in a statement.

343 also announced today that four more special additions coming later this year to the Xbox One back-compat program: Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo 4, and Halo: CE Anniversary.

The $499.99 Xbox One X will be released on November 7. Microsoft has not yet opened pre-order for the new most powerful video game console due to missing FCC approval.

Microsoft claims that the Xbox One X has 40% more power than any other console.

The 8-core custom AMD CPU is clocked at 2.3GHz to bring enhanced AI, real world detail, and smoother interactions in 4K to games that support the Xbox One X. So far the announced Xbox One X enhanced game line-up includes Forza Motorsport 7, Super Lucky's Tale, Sea of Thieves Technical Alpha, Crackdown 3, State of Decay 2, Madden NFL 18 Standard Edition and Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

Key specifications of the Xbox One X include 8GB flash memory, 12GB GDDR5, 1TB HDD, 4K UHD Blu-ray Disc drive, HDMI 2.0b, AMD FreeSync, DTS 5.1, Dolby Digital 5.1, TrueHD with Atmos, Bluetooth, Dual band Wi-fi and IR Blaster.

Microsoft said that the Xbox One X pre-order will be launched somewhen later this year. So far Amazon, Target, Walmart and Best Buy have published Xbox One X product pages. Walmart will sell the Xbox One X for $499, shaving off the 99 cents from the MSRP as usual.