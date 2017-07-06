 
 

Halo 5 4K Update Confirmed For Xbox One X

Posted: Jul 6 2017, 11:18am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Halo 5 4K Update confirmed for Xbox One X
 

Halo 5 gets Xbox One X enhancements.

343 announces 4K update for Halo 5. The Xbox One X gives games true 4K gaming and Halo fans can now be sure that Halo 5 is best played on Xbox One X. 

Don't Miss: Buy Nintendo Switch Now Online at GameStop

"Today we are excited to officially confirm that Halo 5 will receive a game update to support true 4K with the release of Xbox One X later this year! We’ll have more to share on this front as we get closer to release, so stay tuned," said 343 in a statement.

343 also announced today that four more special additions coming later this year to the Xbox One back-compat program:  Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo 4, and Halo: CE Anniversary.

The $499.99 Xbox One X will be released on November 7. Microsoft has not yet opened pre-order for the new most powerful video game console due to missing FCC approval. 

Microsoft claims that the Xbox One X has 40% more power than any other console.

The 8-core custom AMD CPU is clocked at 2.3GHz to bring enhanced AI, real world detail, and smoother interactions in 4K to games that support the Xbox One X. So far the announced Xbox One X enhanced game line-up includes Forza Motorsport 7, Super Lucky's Tale, Sea of Thieves Technical Alpha, Crackdown 3, State of Decay 2, Madden NFL 18 Standard Edition and Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

Key specifications of the Xbox One X include 8GB flash memory, 12GB GDDR5, 1TB HDD, 4K UHD Blu-ray Disc drive, HDMI 2.0b, AMD FreeSync, DTS 5.1, Dolby Digital 5.1, TrueHD with Atmos, Bluetooth, Dual band Wi-fi and IR Blaster. 

Microsoft said that the Xbox One X pre-order will be launched somewhen later this year. So far AmazonTargetWalmart and Best Buy have published Xbox One X product pages. Walmart will sell the Xbox One X for $499, shaving off the 99 cents from the MSRP as usual.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Comic Con 2017 Exclusives Announced by ToysRUs

Comic Con 2017 Exclusives Announced by ToysRUs

32 minutes ago

Splatoon 2 Free Demo Release is Today to Play in first Splatfest on July 15

Splatoon 2 Free Demo Release is Today to Play in first Splatfest on July 15

1 hour ago

Splatoon 2 Nintendo Direct and the Best Splatoon 2 Deal Yet

Splatoon 2 Nintendo Direct and the Best Splatoon 2 Deal Yet

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 6

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 6

2 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Video Game Deals: How to Find Savings on Switch, Xbox and PS4 Games

Prime Day 2017 Video Game Deals: How to Find Savings on Switch, Xbox and PS4 Games

58 minutes ago

Apollo Teases All-New IE Hypercar

Apollo Teases All-New IE Hypercar

3 hours ago

Top 25 Nintendo Switch Games for 2017

Top 25 Nintendo Switch Games for 2017

3 hours ago

2018 iPhones Have All OLED Displays

2018 iPhones Have All OLED Displays

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch is Getting Wonderful 101

Nintendo Switch is Getting Wonderful 101

3 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Apple Deals: How to Find Them

Prime Day 2017 Apple Deals: How to Find Them

4 hours ago

2018 Nissan Leaf Adds ProPILOT Park for Autonomous Parking

2018 Nissan Leaf Adds ProPILOT Park for Autonomous Parking

4 hours ago

Nintendo Says there are More Unannounced Switch Games Coming

Nintendo Says there are More Unannounced Switch Games Coming

5 hours ago

Some Google Pixel Smartphones Fail at Installing July 2017 OTA Update

Some Google Pixel Smartphones Fail at Installing July 2017 OTA Update

5 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 To break Records for Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs

Prime Day 2017 To break Records for Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs

6 hours ago

Tesla Responds to Model S IIHS Crash Test Rating

Tesla Responds to Model S IIHS Crash Test Rating

6 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Prime Day 2017 Announced

Prime Day 2017 Announced

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

 
Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways




Technology News

Comic Con 2017 Exclusives Announced by ToysRUs

Comic Con 2017 Exclusives Announced by ToysRUs

32 minutes ago

Splatoon 2 Free Demo Release is Today to Play in first Splatfest on July 15

Splatoon 2 Free Demo Release is Today to Play in first Splatfest on July 15

1 hour ago

Splatoon 2 Nintendo Direct and the Best Splatoon 2 Deal Yet

Splatoon 2 Nintendo Direct and the Best Splatoon 2 Deal Yet

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 6

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 6

2 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Comic Con 2017 Exclusives Announced by ToysRUs

Comic Con 2017 Exclusives Announced by ToysRUs

32 minutes ago

Prime Day 2017 Video Game Deals: How to Find Savings on Switch, Xbox and PS4 Games

Prime Day 2017 Video Game Deals: How to Find Savings on Switch, Xbox and PS4 Games

58 minutes ago

Splatoon 2 Free Demo Release is Today to Play in first Splatfest on July 15

Splatoon 2 Free Demo Release is Today to Play in first Splatfest on July 15

1 hour ago

Splatoon 2 Nintendo Direct and the Best Splatoon 2 Deal Yet

Splatoon 2 Nintendo Direct and the Best Splatoon 2 Deal Yet

2 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

Xbox One X Xbox One X is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch w/Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch w/Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle is in Stock



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook