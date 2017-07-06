Amazon's Prime Day 2017 Gets Competition From NewEgg's FantasTech 2017 Sale

NewEgg announced the 3rd annual FantasTech sale. NewEgg's sale kicks off on the day Amazon set for Prime Day 2017, July 11. Coincident? No. NewEgg did the same in past years. Competition among retailers is great for consumers. It means better deals and more choices.

Don't Miss: Buy Nintendo Switch Now Online at GameStop

“The summer months are when people shop for themselves, and we aim to be the best place to get tech,” said Merle McIntosh, SVP Sales and Marketing at Newegg. “From gaming notebooks for on-the-go fun to computer components that complete a summer PC-build project, we have the products people need at tough-to-beat prices.”

Beginning early Tuesday, July 11 (12:01 a.m.), Newegg will offer deep discounts on hundreds of items across all tech product categories. NewEgg teased the following FantasTech 2017 deals.

NewEgg FantasTech 2017 Deals

Seagate 2TB External Hard Drive - $59.99

MSI 15.6" Gaming Laptop - $599.99

LG 25” Class UltraWide IPS Gaming Monitor - $109.99

ADATA 16GB DDR4 SDRAM - $84.99

HP 256GB Internal SSD - $104.99

Rosewill Infrared Halogen Convection Oven - $39.99

LG 49-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV - $399.99

Hundreds of fresh deals will be unlocked on July 12 and again on July 13, making this Newegg’s largest FantasTech sale to-date. NewEgg;s FantasTech deals will be available on newegg.com/fantastech.

As always when shopping, comparing prices is recommendable. NewEgg is specialized on computer hardware and other tech. The established retailer can keep up with amazon in those categories and shoppers do not need a paid membership like Prime to get NewEgg's deals.

Amazon announced Prime Day 2017 on June 29. The 30-hour-long Prime Day sale will begin this year at 6pm PDT on Monday July 10 and last until midnight July 11. The longest Prime Day ever has started right away after the announcement with special deals and promotions for Prime members on amazon's Prime Day 2017 page. Each day leading up to Prime Day on July 11 Prime members will find all kinds of exclusive promotions and deals.

The first major deals are on Amazon subscription services like Amazon Music Unlimited and Kindle Unlimited as well as Prime Exclusive smartphones. From July 5 to July 9, the daily Prime Day 2017 deals will have a fresh theme each day on the Amazon Prime Day page including Alexa Voice shopping, Amazon Music, Amazon Video, Everyday Essentials and Amazon Kindle and Books.

To get access to the above deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.