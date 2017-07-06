Nintendo Should Follow Up the SNES Classic with this Tiny GameBoy

What comes after the SNES Classic? Vincent Buso has an idea. He build what is likely the world's smallest GameBoy. The keychain-sized tiny console is an open source project. You can build one yourself if you have the skills to follow Buso's instructions.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

The so-called Keymu measures 42x46x17mm, small enough to be attached to your keychain while being fully playable. It is based on the Intel Edison and runs emulators for NES, SNES or GBA games. the creator provides the code, BOM, PCB and mechanical design complete with tutorials so that anyone can build one. Nintendo should definitely consider to make a tiny new GameBoy with color display that runs popular GameBoy games.

The Keymu details are available on Hackaday. Via BoingBoing.

The sale of SNES Classic has not started yet in the US. Europeans and Australians have been able to pre-order the SNES Classic, but no store in the US has offered a SNES Classic pre-sale yet. If there will be a SNES Classic pre-order option in the US, it will be selling out in a flash. This is why it makes sense to also keep an eye out on pre-order options outside of the US. To get started with hunting a SNES Classic, browse the list of stores listing the SNES Classic Edition in the US and also the world-wide SNES Classic store list.

You can download the free Tracker app by I4U News now for Android and iOS to automatically monitor the SNES Classic availability in the United States. The app will send you a notification on your smartphone in case a pre-order of the SNES Classic is available. Read this guide about how to not miss the SNES Classic Pre-order windows.

The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super Nintendo Classic will be released on September 29. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The retro console has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get another design like it has been in the 90s. Read the latest SNES Classic news.