Prime Day 2017 Deals List: When will Amazon Reveal Prime Day Deals?

Prime Day 2017 is different. Amazon has stretched out the single day sales event to a 30 hour long deal bonanza. Amazon announced Prime Day 2017 last week with an outline of what to expect during the third annual Prime Day. Amazon will release hundreds of thousands deals on Prime Day. Most Prime members are especially excited about the couple dozen Prime Day deals that Amazon will reveal in the Prime Day 2017 deals preview.

The list of Prime Day 2017 deals has not been released yet. Amazon published the Prime Day deals list on Monday, July 11 last year, the day before Prime Day. These leaves deal hunters not much time for research and preparations.

This year the Prime Day sale already begins on Monday, July 10 at 6pm PT. It could be that Amazon will release the Prime Day 2017 deals preview earlier this year. It could be as early as Friday, but Amazon could as well test the patience of shoppers again and wait until Monday morning with the release of the Deals preview. Amazon is releasing the Prime Day 2017 deals list in a press-release. At least this is how they have done it in the past.

The list of Prime Day 2017 will feature the deals on Amazon devices, TVs, electronics, toys, shoes, video games and more. Last year Amazon highlighted more than 30 Prime Day deals.

We will add the hottest Prime Day 2017 deals to our Prime Day deals tracker as soon as Amazon announces the list. The Tracker app will look out for these coveted Prime Deals to go live and send out notifications.

Amazon announced Prime Day 2017 on June 29. The 30-hour-long Prime Day sale will begin this year at 6pm PDT on Monday July 10 and last until midnight July 11. The longest Prime Day ever has started right away after the announcement with special deals and promotions for Prime members on amazon's Prime Day 2017 page.

Every day leading up to Prime Day on July 11 Prime members will find all kinds of exclusive promotions and deals. The first major deals are on Amazon subscription services like Amazon Music Unlimited and Kindle Unlimited as well as Prime Exclusive smartphones.

From July 5 to July 9, the daily Prime Day 2017 deals will have a fresh theme each day on the Amazon Prime Day page including Alexa Voice shopping, Amazon Music, Amazon Video, Everyday Essentials and Amazon Kindle and Books.

To get access to the above deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.