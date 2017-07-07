SNES Classic: Best Stores for Launch, Lines and Everything You Need To Know

It is probably time to get used to the idea that the SNES Classic will not be available for pre-order online. Even if an online store will offer to pre-order the SNES Classic, the odds to score a SNES Classic are not favorable as the demand is tremendous. Pre-order inventories will sell out within minutes. This is why the SNES Classic pre-order opportunities are easy to miss out on.

The next best option to buy a Super NES Classic Edition is at retail stores. The SNES Classic will be released on September 29, which is a Friday. The weather should be still good and spending the night at a parking lot of a Best Buy or Walmart will be much more comfortable than during the winter. We reckon that you need to at least line up the day before at a store to have a chance to get a $79.99 SNES Classic on release day.

The lines will be start very early and fill up quickly as scalpers are all over the SNES Classic. Stores will have a one per customer policy in place for the SNES Classic sale. Scalpers will bring friends and family to be able to buy more than one SNES Classic.

Depending which stores are near you, lining up at a Walmart store is a good choice, especially if it's a 24 hour Walmart. You should be able to pick up the SNES Classic right after midnight. Other stores that will sell the SNES Classic on release day include ToysRUs, Target, Best Buy and GameStop. Favor the store that has the earliest opening hours. Calling stores ahead of the release might give you information about how many SNES Classic units the store has. If it's a large number, than this could be the deciding factor to line up at that store.

Scoring a SNES Classic early, potentially gives you another chance to find another one at a retailer that opens its doors later. We expect that the SNES Classic will also be available online on launch day. Make sure you bring your smartphone and power banks to parking lot of your choice and check Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and other Nintendo retail partners that have not yet listed the SNES Classic for release. The Tracker app will send out notifications when the SNES Classic is in stock at an online shop as well.

To plan the SNES Classic line-up you can use the store locators of the official Nintendo retail partners to find your nearest stores and opening hours for Friday, September 29. Find the store locators for Walmart, Best Buy, Target, GameStop and ToysRUs.

Other stores like Kohl's, Mejier and Shopko might offer the SNES Classic on launch day. It is best to call those stores days ahead of the SNES Classic release to find out if they carry the new Nintendo retro console.

There are currently 5 stores listing the US SNES Classic Edition online. In case you want to try to import an SNES Classic, refer to the world-wide SNES Classic store list.

The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super Nintendo Classic will be released on September 29. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The retro console has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get another design like it has been in the 90s. Read the latest SNES Classic news.