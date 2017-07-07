Nintendo Switch Online iOS App Coming Alongside Splatoon 2 on July 21

Nintendo made the announcement at Nintendo Direct event that it would release its novel Nintendo Switch Online app on July 21st and this also happens to be the day when Splatoon 2 comes to stores. The Nintendo Switch Online app is meant for iOS and Android devices.

Don't Miss: Buy Nintendo Switch Now Online at GameStop

Mainly it has been formed with the online experience of suitable games on the Nintendo Switch in mind. At the time of its launch, only Splatoon 2 will be specifically meant for the Switch. Other games will not be operable on the platform.

This application will let users voice chat with pals, invite foes to online tournaments, form whole teams of players and gain access to SplatNet 2. SplatNet 2 basically lends stats about online play.

Also knowledge regarding the arrival of game features will be given. Although Splatoon 2 will not have voice chat facility, it will include a headset accessory.

This will allow for a seamless virtual experience. Nintendo will be charging $20 per annum for the Switch console by the time 2018 comes along.

The use of a smartphone for voice chat purposes is highly unconventional. Nintendo has been rather reticent in allowing online services due to security concerns regarding youthful players.

Such gamers normally play such games as Mario, Pokemon and Animal Crossing. Some of the details regarding this new setup by Nintendo are pretty exciting.

Full-time Nintendo Switch Online service will only begin by the time the next year rolls in. A monthly subscription will cost about $4. As previously mentioned, the yearly subscription will cost $20.

The Splatoon 2 game is fun, fabulous and fantastic. It will lend hours of interesting gameplay time to avid gamers everywhere. Such services do not come everyday. This is thus an ideal opportunity for gamers to avail this game with its many features.