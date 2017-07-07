 
 

Prime Day 2017 Movie Deals: How To Find Deals On 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray And DVD Movies

Posted: Jul 7 2017, 3:41am CDT | by , Updated: Jul 7 2017, 3:52am CDT, in News | Prime Day 2017

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Prime Day 2017 Movie Deals: How to find Deals on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD Movies
 

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 to feature deals on movies across all formats.

Prime members can buy digital movie releases priced $4.99 and lower in today's Prime Day 2017 pre-sale. The Prime Day 2017 sale will feature more opportunities to save movie and TV releases on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and digital. 

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

The Prime Day movie and TV deals have already started to surface. The first deals include savings on Ant-Man on Blu-ray,  and $5 instant savings on Prison Break Seasons 1, 2, 3, or 4 on Blu-ray with purchase of Prison Break Event Series on Blu-ray or DVD.

Savings on 4K Ultra HD movie releases will be popular as movies on 4K are still priced rather high, especially for new releases. Amazon has a large selection of 4K Ultra HD movies and several are on sale right now. The Revenant on 4K UHD Blu-ray is for instance on sale for $15.22. To find the best Prime Day 2017 movie deals follow the steps below.

How to find Prime Day 2017 movie and TV deals:

Step 1: Prepare a shopping list on amazon.com with the movies you are would like to find a Prime Day 2017 deal for. Amazon notifies you if a movie or TV series on your list is a Prime Day 2017 deal. 

Step 2: Check the Prime Day deals list on the Amazon Prime Day page to see if any of the featured deals are movie deals. Amazon also features a special Prime Day movie deals page.

Step 3: Browse the best-selling movie chart to spot deals. Many movies that you find ranking are on sale righ now.

Step 4: Follow our ongoing Prime Day 2017 deals coverage an get our The Tracker app. This year we have a new powerful tool available for our readers to make it easier to buy the hardest to get Prime Day dealsThe Tracker app will notify shoppers as soon as one of the coveted Prime Day 2017 deals is available on amazon.com. Get the The Tracker app for free for iPhone and for Android.

Amazon announced Prime Day 2017 on June 29. The 30-hour-long Prime Day sale will begin this year at 6pm PDT on Monday July 10 and last until midnight July 11. The longest Prime Day ever has started right away after the announcement with special deals and promotions for Prime members on amazon's Prime Day 2017 page. The Prime Day 2017 deals list is expected to be released by Monday, July 10.

Every day leading up to Prime Day on July 11 Prime members will find all kinds of exclusive promotions and deals. The first major deals are on Amazon subscription services like Amazon Music Unlimited and Kindle Unlimited as well as Prime Exclusive smartphones.

From July 5 to July 9, the daily Prime Day 2017 deals will have a fresh theme each day on the Amazon Prime Day page including Alexa Voice shopping, Amazon Music, Amazon Video, Everyday Essentials and Amazon Kindle and Books.

To get access to the above deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Prime Day 2017 Deals List: When will Amazon Reveal Prime Day Deals?

Prime Day 2017 Deals List: When will Amazon Reveal Prime Day Deals?

54 minutes ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Time, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Time, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

3 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

14 hours ago, 1:25pm CDT

Amazon&#039;s Prime Day 2017 Gets Competition from NewEgg&#039;s FantasTech 2017 Sale

Amazon's Prime Day 2017 Gets Competition from NewEgg's FantasTech 2017 Sale

15 hours ago, 12:44pm CDT

Nintendo Switch Online iOS App Coming Alongside Splatoon 2 on July 21

Nintendo Switch Online iOS App Coming Alongside Splatoon 2 on July 21

34 minutes ago

SNES Classic: Best Stores for Launch, Lines and Everything You Need To Know

SNES Classic: Best Stores for Launch, Lines and Everything You Need To Know

56 minutes ago

Nintendo Should Follow Up the SNES Classic with this Tiny GameBoy

Nintendo Should Follow Up the SNES Classic with this Tiny GameBoy

14 hours ago, 1:21pm CDT

Halo 5 4K Update confirmed for Xbox One X

Halo 5 4K Update confirmed for Xbox One X

16 hours ago, 11:18am CDT

Comic Con 2017 Exclusives Announced by ToysRUs

Comic Con 2017 Exclusives Announced by ToysRUs

17 hours ago, 10:45am CDT

Prime Day 2017 Video Game Deals: How to Find Savings on Switch, Xbox and PS4 Games

Prime Day 2017 Video Game Deals: How to Find Savings on Switch, Xbox and PS4 Games

17 hours ago, 10:19am CDT

Splatoon 2 Free Demo Release is Today to Play in first Splatfest on July 15

Splatoon 2 Free Demo Release is Today to Play in first Splatfest on July 15

18 hours ago, 9:38am CDT

Splatoon 2 Nintendo Direct and the Best Splatoon 2 Deal Yet

Splatoon 2 Nintendo Direct and the Best Splatoon 2 Deal Yet

19 hours ago, 8:52am CDT

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 6

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 6

19 hours ago, 8:29am CDT

Apollo Teases All-New IE Hypercar

Apollo Teases All-New IE Hypercar

19 hours ago, 8:05am CDT

Top 25 Nintendo Switch Games for 2017

Top 25 Nintendo Switch Games for 2017

20 hours ago, 7:46am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Prime Day 2017 Announced

Prime Day 2017 Announced

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

 
Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways




Prime Day 2017

Prime Day 2017 Deals List: When will Amazon Reveal Prime Day Deals?

Prime Day 2017 Deals List: When will Amazon Reveal Prime Day Deals?

54 minutes ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Time, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Time, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

3 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

14 hours ago, 1:25pm CDT

Amazon&#039;s Prime Day 2017 Gets Competition from NewEgg&#039;s FantasTech 2017 Sale

Amazon's Prime Day 2017 Gets Competition from NewEgg's FantasTech 2017 Sale

15 hours ago, 12:44pm CDT

More Prime Day 2017 Stories




Latest News

Nintendo Switch Online iOS App Coming Alongside Splatoon 2 on July 21

Nintendo Switch Online iOS App Coming Alongside Splatoon 2 on July 21

34 minutes ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals List: When will Amazon Reveal Prime Day Deals?

Prime Day 2017 Deals List: When will Amazon Reveal Prime Day Deals?

54 minutes ago

SNES Classic: Best Stores for Launch, Lines and Everything You Need To Know

SNES Classic: Best Stores for Launch, Lines and Everything You Need To Know

56 minutes ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Time, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Time, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

3 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

Xbox One X Xbox One X is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch w/Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch w/Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle is out of Stock



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook