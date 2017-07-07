Prime Day 2017 Movie Deals: How to find Deals on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD Movies

Prime members can buy digital movie releases priced $4.99 and lower in today's Prime Day 2017 pre-sale. The Prime Day 2017 sale will feature more opportunities to save movie and TV releases on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and digital.

The Prime Day movie and TV deals have already started to surface. The first deals include savings on Ant-Man on Blu-ray, and $5 instant savings on Prison Break Seasons 1, 2, 3, or 4 on Blu-ray with purchase of Prison Break Event Series on Blu-ray or DVD.

Savings on 4K Ultra HD movie releases will be popular as movies on 4K are still priced rather high, especially for new releases. Amazon has a large selection of 4K Ultra HD movies and several are on sale right now. The Revenant on 4K UHD Blu-ray is for instance on sale for $15.22. To find the best Prime Day 2017 movie deals follow the steps below.

How to find Prime Day 2017 movie and TV deals:

Step 1: Prepare a shopping list on amazon.com with the movies you are would like to find a Prime Day 2017 deal for. Amazon notifies you if a movie or TV series on your list is a Prime Day 2017 deal.

Step 2: Check the Prime Day deals list on the Amazon Prime Day page to see if any of the featured deals are movie deals. Amazon also features a special Prime Day movie deals page.

Step 3: Browse the best-selling movie chart to spot deals. Many movies that you find ranking are on sale righ now.

Step 4: Follow our ongoing Prime Day 2017 deals coverage an get our The Tracker app. This year we have a new powerful tool available for our readers to make it easier to buy the hardest to get Prime Day deals. The Tracker app will notify shoppers as soon as one of the coveted Prime Day 2017 deals is available on amazon.com. Get the The Tracker app for free for iPhone and for Android.

Amazon announced Prime Day 2017 on June 29. The 30-hour-long Prime Day sale will begin this year at 6pm PDT on Monday July 10 and last until midnight July 11. The longest Prime Day ever has started right away after the announcement with special deals and promotions for Prime members on amazon's Prime Day 2017 page. The Prime Day 2017 deals list is expected to be released by Monday, July 10.

Every day leading up to Prime Day on July 11 Prime members will find all kinds of exclusive promotions and deals. The first major deals are on Amazon subscription services like Amazon Music Unlimited and Kindle Unlimited as well as Prime Exclusive smartphones.

From July 5 to July 9, the daily Prime Day 2017 deals will have a fresh theme each day on the Amazon Prime Day page including Alexa Voice shopping, Amazon Music, Amazon Video, Everyday Essentials and Amazon Kindle and Books.

To get access to the above deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

