 
 

Prime Day 2017 Deals Are On Amazon Video Titles Today

Posted: Jul 7 2017, 4:01am CDT

 

Amazon Prime members can save today on movies and TV shows.

Amazon's daily Prime Day 2017 pre-sales events leading up to Prime Day 2017 next week feature today Amazon Video deals. Prime members can find today digital movie releases priced for $4.99 and lower on amazon.com. Titles include Office Christmas Party, IT, Descendants, Friday, Lord of the Rings and many more.

Amazon also offers a series of movies for rent priced at $0.99. The bargain rentals include Allied, Underworld Blood Wars, The Notebook, Beetlejuice and more.

Also on sale are kids movies. Ozzy, Teen Beach movie, High School musical, A Turtle's Tale and A Cat in Paris are priced at $4.99.

The Prime Day 2017 movie deals on Blu-ray and DVD releases has already launched on the Amazon movie section. There will be plenty more Prime Day 2017 movie deals including savings on Ultra HD Blu-ray titles.

Amazon announced Prime Day 2017 on June 29. The 30-hour-long Prime Day sale will begin this year at 6pm PDT on Monday July 10 and last until midnight July 11. The longest Prime Day ever has started right away after the announcement with special deals and promotions for Prime members on amazon's Prime Day 2017 page. The Prime Day 2017 deals list is expected to be released by Monday, July 10.

Every day leading up to Prime Day on July 11 Prime members will find all kinds of exclusive promotions and deals. The first major deals are on Amazon subscription services like Amazon Music Unlimited and Kindle Unlimited as well as Prime Exclusive smartphones.

From July 5 to July 9, the daily Prime Day 2017 deals will have a fresh theme each day on the Amazon Prime Day page including Alexa Voice shopping, Amazon Music, Amazon Video, Everyday Essentials and Amazon Kindle and Books.

To get access to the above deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.

Luigi Lugmayr
