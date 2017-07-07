Tesla Will Build World's Largest Lithium Ion Battery In South Australia

Elon Musk of Tesla Motors is to begin planning for the construction of the world’s largest lithium ion battery. This will harvest renewable energy in South Australia. The venture will take place in synch with the French company, Neoen. It is to be a 129MWh battery.

Don't Miss: Win a $500 Nintendo Switch Pro Kart Bundle

This battery will be working in line with a wind farm. Electricity supplies throughout South Australia will be given quite a boost thanks to this scheme.

In a tweet, Elon Musk said that “this will be the highest power battery system in the world by a factor of 3”. He also wrote that “Australia rocks!”…The premier of the state of South Australia confirmed the process today. It is part of a $550 million energy deal.

This will be the highest power battery system in the world by a factor of 3. Australia rocks!! https://t.co/c1DD7xtC90— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2017

Musk has said that he will deliver the goods within a hundred days of the pledge which he has signed. He has gone so far as to say that if this promise is broken, he will deliver the battery free of charge.

Musk stated on his Twitter account in March “that serious enough for you” after saying that if he reneged on his deadline it would be free of cost.

Tesla will get the system installed and working 100 days from contract signature or it is free. That serious enough for you?— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2017

This battery would be the largest of its kind in the entire global village. It will be built near Jamestown in South Australia.

Musk did let on this much that the project would be a challenge of sorts. Since this battery is way bigger in size than any such battery that was made before it, the challenge is indeed formidable. Yet Musk and his enterprise Tesla Motors are used to such challenges. They thrive on them.

Some risk is involved in the venture. Musk is confident though and also knows that the design and technology will be top notch. Such a battery will help make the grid system stable and bring prices of electricity down for consumers.

The battery packs can be charged up or down depending on the situation at hand. The efficiency of electricity will be improved in a multifold manner. Musk mentioned in passing that failure on this front would cost his firm $50 million.

Battery storage is the wave of the future as far as Australia is concerned. This landmark pact will have a deep impact and many new concerns will be generated from its success.