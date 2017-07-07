There is No Game Over in Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey

To think that there would not be any “game over” feature in a Super Mario Game. Is there even the remotest chance of such an occurrence? Well, yes, come to think of it.

Nintendo ratified this option recently much to the surprise of the gaming crowd. The very superhot game which is coming soon to Nintendo Switch will not have this feature in its repertoire. The game is Super Mario Odyssey. In a tweet, Nintendo confirmed that this is indeed the case.

Nintendo has altered the lives system in its upcoming Mario game. One game producer concerned with the change said that they wanted to allow game players to continue playing without having themselves being cancelled.

So the “game over” feature was discarded for better or for worse. Rather than losing his life, Mario will lose 10 coins everytime the time of death comes along, according to BGR.

The very dreaded thought of “game over” looming on the horizon will be something about which no gamer needs to worry anymore. Yet the question arises as to what to do if you run out of coins. You can still play the game. There may be delays but there will be no denial of playtime for gamers.

The limitations have been let go of in this game. Even if Mario does happen to go down, he will pick up the pieces and continue after grabbing the flagpole. This is an evolution of the game taking place before our very eyes.