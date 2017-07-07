 
 

There Is No Game Over In Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey

Posted: Jul 7 2017, 5:22am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

There is No Game Over in Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey
  • Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey Will Have No Game Over Screen
 

No “Game Over” Feature Exists in Most Anticipated Upcoming Nintendo Switch Game Super Mario Odyssey.

To think that there would not be any “game over” feature in a Super Mario Game. Is there even the remotest chance of such an occurrence? Well, yes, come to think of it.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con in Stock Online

Nintendo ratified this option recently much to the surprise of the gaming crowd. The very superhot game which is coming soon to Nintendo Switch will not have this feature in its repertoire. The game is Super Mario Odyssey. In a tweet, Nintendo confirmed that this is indeed the case. 

Nintendo has altered the lives system in its upcoming Mario game. One game producer concerned with the change said that they wanted to allow game players to continue playing without having themselves being cancelled.

So the “game over” feature was discarded for better or for worse. Rather than losing his life, Mario will lose 10 coins everytime the time of death comes along, according to BGR.

The very dreaded thought of “game over” looming on the horizon will be something about which no gamer needs to worry anymore. Yet the question arises as to what to do if you run out of coins. You can still play the game. There may be delays but there will be no denial of playtime for gamers. 

The limitations have been let go of in this game. Even if Mario does happen to go down, he will pick up the pieces and continue after grabbing the flagpole. This is an evolution of the game taking place before our very eyes.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Nintendo Switch Online iOS App Coming Alongside Splatoon 2 on July 21

Nintendo Switch Online iOS App Coming Alongside Splatoon 2 on July 21

2 hours ago

SNES Classic: Best Stores for Launch, Lines and Everything You Need To Know

SNES Classic: Best Stores for Launch, Lines and Everything You Need To Know

2 hours ago

Nintendo Should Follow Up the SNES Classic with this Tiny GameBoy

Nintendo Should Follow Up the SNES Classic with this Tiny GameBoy

16 hours ago, 1:21pm CDT

Halo 5 4K Update confirmed for Xbox One X

Halo 5 4K Update confirmed for Xbox One X

18 hours ago, 11:18am CDT

Titan Lakes could be the Perfect Landing Site for Space Missions, Study Finds

Titan Lakes could be the Perfect Landing Site for Space Missions, Study Finds

47 minutes ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Time, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Time, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

1 hour ago

Tesla Will Build World&#039;s Largest Lithium Ion Battery in South Australia

Tesla Will Build World's Largest Lithium Ion Battery in South Australia

1 hour ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals are on Amazon Video Titles Today

Prime Day 2017 Deals are on Amazon Video Titles Today

1 hour ago

Prime Day 2017 Movie Deals: How to find Deals on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD Movies

Prime Day 2017 Movie Deals: How to find Deals on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD Movies

1 hour ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals List: When will Amazon Reveal Prime Day Deals?

Prime Day 2017 Deals List: When will Amazon Reveal Prime Day Deals?

2 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

15 hours ago, 1:25pm CDT

Amazon&#039;s Prime Day 2017 Gets Competition from NewEgg&#039;s FantasTech 2017 Sale

Amazon's Prime Day 2017 Gets Competition from NewEgg's FantasTech 2017 Sale

16 hours ago, 12:44pm CDT

Comic Con 2017 Exclusives Announced by ToysRUs

Comic Con 2017 Exclusives Announced by ToysRUs

18 hours ago, 10:45am CDT

Prime Day 2017 Video Game Deals: How to Find Savings on Switch, Xbox and PS4 Games

Prime Day 2017 Video Game Deals: How to Find Savings on Switch, Xbox and PS4 Games

19 hours ago, 10:19am CDT

Splatoon 2 Free Demo Release is Today to Play in first Splatfest on July 15

Splatoon 2 Free Demo Release is Today to Play in first Splatfest on July 15

19 hours ago, 9:38am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Prime Day 2017 Announced

Prime Day 2017 Announced

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

 
Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways




Technology News

Nintendo Switch Online iOS App Coming Alongside Splatoon 2 on July 21

Nintendo Switch Online iOS App Coming Alongside Splatoon 2 on July 21

2 hours ago

SNES Classic: Best Stores for Launch, Lines and Everything You Need To Know

SNES Classic: Best Stores for Launch, Lines and Everything You Need To Know

2 hours ago

Nintendo Should Follow Up the SNES Classic with this Tiny GameBoy

Nintendo Should Follow Up the SNES Classic with this Tiny GameBoy

16 hours ago, 1:21pm CDT

Halo 5 4K Update confirmed for Xbox One X

Halo 5 4K Update confirmed for Xbox One X

18 hours ago, 11:18am CDT

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Titan Lakes could be the Perfect Landing Site for Space Missions, Study Finds

Titan Lakes could be the Perfect Landing Site for Space Missions, Study Finds

47 minutes ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Time, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Time, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

1 hour ago

Tesla Will Build World&#039;s Largest Lithium Ion Battery in South Australia

Tesla Will Build World's Largest Lithium Ion Battery in South Australia

1 hour ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals are on Amazon Video Titles Today

Prime Day 2017 Deals are on Amazon Video Titles Today

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

Xbox One X Xbox One X is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch w/Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch w/Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle is out of Stock



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook