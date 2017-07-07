Red Hydrogen One Smartphone is a $1,200 Holographic Screen Beast

If you are familiar with the Red brand at all, you probably know the company as the maker of some insanely expensive super-professional level cameras. Red's cameras are used extensively in Hollywood for making some of the biggest movies that ever grace the silver screen. Red has now stepped into the consumer smartphone space with a smartphone called Hydrogen One (PDF).

Don't Miss: This is How to Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

With part of the company's DNA being super high-end products, you won't be surprised to hear that the smartphone has a high-end price tag. A titanium cased version sells for $1,595 and the aluminum version sells for $1,195. If Apple's iPhone 8 launches at its rumored price of around $1,000, the Hydrogen will still be the most costly smartphone you are likely to find. Red does note that the current pricing is for a limited time.

There is no word on what the pricing will look like once the limited pricing ends. The money buys you a smartphone with a cool design and a 5.7-inch professional hydrogen holographic display. The screen is able to switch between normal 2D content, 3D content, and multi-view holographic content at will. It can play this content in landscape and portrait modes. Supported holographic formats include the RED Hydrogen 4-view H4V format. Stereo 3D content is viewable as well with no glasses needed.

Hydrogen One devices are modular meaning that the smartphone can be expanded via modular components and a high-speed data bus with new features. Among the attachments will be products or higher quality motion and still images along with Hydrogen format holographic images. The smartphone will also integrate into professional RED camera program working with Scarlet, EPIC, and Weapon as a user interface and monitor.

The smartphone ships with a USB-C cable and charger and storage can be expanded via a microSD card slot. Some mysterious "special small token" also comes with these first devices. Shipping is targeted in Q1 2018. You'll notice that there are no hard specs for the device, things like chipset, storage, RAM and so on haven't been announced. The OS isn't mentioned, but presumably it will be Android. It's hard to get people to plunk down this kind of money without a list of specs to back it up.