Samsung Galaxy Note FE Launches in South Korea

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy Note FE or Fan Edition in South Korea. The Note FE is nothign more than a refurbished and renamed Galaxy Note 7, the smartphone famous for already going through two recalls due to fires caused by overheating batteries. Samsung and independent investigators concluded the batteries in the Note 7 were at fault for the fires.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

Sales in South Korea of the Note FE kick off today. If you forget the features of the device, it has a 5.7-inch QHD Super AMOLED screen, Exynos 8890 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and a microSD card slot. The battery capacity has been reduced to 3200 mAh. Samsung does ship the Note FE with the S Pen and some limited Bixby voice assistant capability.

The camera system on the FE is a 12MP primary with dual-pixel, phase-detection autofocus and the ability to record 4K video. The front camera is a 5MP unit that also doubles as an iris scanner for security. There have been some reports of Samsung iris scanning cameras being fooled by images of the user's eye. The OS for the Note FE is Andorid 7.0 and it supports LTE, GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth, NFC, and has a 3.5mm headphone port.

The Note FE isn't exactly cheap, it sells for KRW 699,600 making it equivalent to about $617 in the US reports Sammobile. That makes it about $265 cheaper than the Note 7 when it originally launched. If you are wondering, the Note FE is allowed on aircraft and there is no availability outside of South Korea.