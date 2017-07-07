 
 

Samsung Galaxy Note FE Launches In South Korea

Posted: Jul 7 2017, 5:48am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Samsung Galaxy Note FE Launches in South Korea
Image via Sammobile
 

Phone is only available in South Korea

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy Note FE or Fan Edition in South Korea. The Note FE is nothign more than a refurbished and renamed Galaxy Note 7, the smartphone famous for already going through two recalls due to fires caused by overheating batteries. Samsung and independent investigators concluded the batteries in the Note 7 were at fault for the fires.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

Sales in South Korea of the Note FE kick off today. If you forget the features of the device, it has a 5.7-inch QHD Super AMOLED screen, Exynos 8890 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and a microSD card slot. The battery capacity has been reduced to 3200 mAh. Samsung does ship the Note FE with the S Pen and some limited Bixby voice assistant capability.

The camera system on the FE is a 12MP primary with dual-pixel, phase-detection autofocus and the ability to record 4K video. The front camera is a 5MP unit that also doubles as an iris scanner for security. There have been some reports of Samsung iris scanning cameras being fooled by images of the user's eye. The OS for the Note FE is Andorid 7.0 and it supports LTE, GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth, NFC, and has a 3.5mm headphone port.

The Note FE isn't exactly cheap, it sells for KRW 699,600 making it equivalent to about $617 in the US reports Sammobile. That makes it about $265 cheaper than the Note 7 when it originally launched. If you are wondering, the Note FE is allowed on aircraft and there is no availability outside of South Korea.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Red Hydrogen One Smartphone is a $1,200 Holographic Screen Beast

Red Hydrogen One Smartphone is a $1,200 Holographic Screen Beast

23 minutes ago

There is No Game Over in Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey

There is No Game Over in Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey

25 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Online iOS App Coming Alongside Splatoon 2 on July 21

Nintendo Switch Online iOS App Coming Alongside Splatoon 2 on July 21

2 hours ago

SNES Classic: Best Stores for Launch, Lines and Everything You Need To Know

SNES Classic: Best Stores for Launch, Lines and Everything You Need To Know

2 hours ago

Tesla Loses Most Valuable U.S. Carmaker Spot Ahead of Model 3 Launch

Tesla Loses Most Valuable U.S. Carmaker Spot Ahead of Model 3 Launch

18 minutes ago

Titan Lakes could be the Perfect Landing Site for Space Missions, Study Finds

Titan Lakes could be the Perfect Landing Site for Space Missions, Study Finds

1 hour ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Time, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Time, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

1 hour ago

Tesla Will Build World&#039;s Largest Lithium Ion Battery in South Australia

Tesla Will Build World's Largest Lithium Ion Battery in South Australia

1 hour ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals are on Amazon Video Titles Today

Prime Day 2017 Deals are on Amazon Video Titles Today

1 hour ago

Prime Day 2017 Movie Deals: How to find Deals on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD Movies

Prime Day 2017 Movie Deals: How to find Deals on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD Movies

2 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals List: When will Amazon Reveal Prime Day Deals?

Prime Day 2017 Deals List: When will Amazon Reveal Prime Day Deals?

2 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

16 hours ago, 1:25pm CDT

Nintendo Should Follow Up the SNES Classic with this Tiny GameBoy

Nintendo Should Follow Up the SNES Classic with this Tiny GameBoy

16 hours ago, 1:21pm CDT

Amazon&#039;s Prime Day 2017 Gets Competition from NewEgg&#039;s FantasTech 2017 Sale

Amazon's Prime Day 2017 Gets Competition from NewEgg's FantasTech 2017 Sale

17 hours ago, 12:44pm CDT

Halo 5 4K Update confirmed for Xbox One X

Halo 5 4K Update confirmed for Xbox One X

18 hours ago, 11:18am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Prime Day 2017 Announced

Prime Day 2017 Announced

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

 
Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways




Technology News

Red Hydrogen One Smartphone is a $1,200 Holographic Screen Beast

Red Hydrogen One Smartphone is a $1,200 Holographic Screen Beast

23 minutes ago

There is No Game Over in Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey

There is No Game Over in Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey

25 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Online iOS App Coming Alongside Splatoon 2 on July 21

Nintendo Switch Online iOS App Coming Alongside Splatoon 2 on July 21

2 hours ago

SNES Classic: Best Stores for Launch, Lines and Everything You Need To Know

SNES Classic: Best Stores for Launch, Lines and Everything You Need To Know

2 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Tesla Loses Most Valuable U.S. Carmaker Spot Ahead of Model 3 Launch

Tesla Loses Most Valuable U.S. Carmaker Spot Ahead of Model 3 Launch

18 minutes ago

Red Hydrogen One Smartphone is a $1,200 Holographic Screen Beast

Red Hydrogen One Smartphone is a $1,200 Holographic Screen Beast

23 minutes ago

There is No Game Over in Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey

There is No Game Over in Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey

25 minutes ago

Titan Lakes could be the Perfect Landing Site for Space Missions, Study Finds

Titan Lakes could be the Perfect Landing Site for Space Missions, Study Finds

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

Xbox One X Xbox One X is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch w/Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch w/Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle is out of Stock



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook