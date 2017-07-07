 
 

Prime Day 2017 Deals Available On Prime Now Starting Saturday

Posted: Jul 7 2017, 6:16am CDT

 

Amazon Prime members can get Prime Day 2017 deals with 2 hour delivery.

Prime Day 2017 deals will be available through Prime Now. Amazon’s fastest delivery method has exclusive deals and offers available for free two-hour delivery to celebrate Prime Day. Prime members in more than 30 cities in the U.S. will be able to get great deals on summer favorites and essentials such as Halo Top ice cream, La Croix sparkling water, fresh strawberries and even alcohol in select cities beginning Saturday, July 8 through Prime Day, July 11.

Additionally, customers can get some popular devices and top Prime Day deals with free two-hour delivery through Prime Now all day on July 11. Beginning today through Prime Day, members get $10 off their first Prime Now order and $10 off their next order using promotional code 10PRIMEDAY. 

Prime Day Deals Available July 8 - 11 on Prime Now

25% off select Haagen-Dazs and Halo Top ice cream

25% off select Coppertone Sunscreen products

25% off select 8-Packs of La Croix sparkling water

25% off select Larabars

25% off select Gatorade sports drinks

25% off select produce including strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and more

Up to 30% off select wine, beer and spirits in select cities

30% off summer beauty, snacks and pet essentials from select local stores including Sally Beauty and All The Best Pet Care

Prime Day 2017 deals are available today and on all channels Amazon provides including Alexa. The highly anticipated Prime Day 2017 deals list is expected to be released on Monday.

Amazon announced Prime Day 2017 on June 29. The 30-hour-long Prime Day sale will begin this year at 6pm PDT on Monday July 10 and last until midnight July 11. The longest Prime Day ever has started right away after the announcement with special deals and promotions for Prime members on amazon's Prime Day 2017 page. The Prime Day 2017 deals list is expected to be released by Monday, July 10.

Every day leading up to Prime Day on July 11 Prime members will find all kinds of exclusive promotions and deals. The first major deals are on Amazon subscription services like Amazon Music Unlimited and Kindle Unlimited as well as Prime Exclusive smartphones.

From July 5 to July 9, the daily Prime Day 2017 deals will have a fresh theme each day on the Amazon Prime Day page including Alexa Voice shopping, Amazon Music, Amazon Video, Everyday Essentials and Amazon Kindle and Books.

To get access to the above deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.

