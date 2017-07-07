Nintendo SNES Classic Game Final Fantasy III

Final Fantasy III also known as Final Fantasy IV has been hailed as an SNES masterpiece. Final Fantasy III brings all the role-playing gamers dreams to life. SNES has included the game in the 21 SNES pre-installed games slot as it has previously done well in the Wii store and Nintendo game consoles.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

Developer

Final Fantasy III was originally developed and published by Square in 1990 for the Family Computer. It is the third installment in the Final Fantasy series and the last main series game for the console. The game did not release in Europe or North America until much later. The Japanese developers, Matrix Software redeveloped the game for Nintendo DS in 2006. It was received positively upon its release in North America and Europe.

Release Date

Final Fantasy III was originally released in in Japan on April 27, 1990. The game was only released in Japan. It was yet to release in North America and Europe. It was years later that Matrix Revolution redeveloped the game for Nintendo DS. The Nintendo DS version of Final Fantasy III was released on in Japan on April 27, 1990.

Story

Four orphans of Topapa come across a crystal in an earthquake. It gives them special powers and guides them to restore the balance in the world. They head the warnings of the crystal and set out on their mission beyond their home. They discover that an evil warlock names Xande, who is a follower of the legendary Archmage Noah is trying to find the crystals of light. He wants to find them all to bring havoc into the world. The four warriors fight their way to the Crystal Tower. They come across the Cloud of Darkness which is the key of all recent magical attacks. The Dark Cloud wants to repeat a situation like the Flood of Light which will pull the world in a void. The Light Warriors cross into the realm of the dark crystals to free the imprisoned Dark Warriors and defeat the Cloud of Darkness, thereby restoring the crystals and balance to the world.

Gameplay

Final Fantasy III may be more successful in its franchise because it combines gameplay from the first two Final Fantasy games with new features. Which include:

• Turn-based combat system remains in place from the first two games.

• Final Fantasy III features ‘Hit points’ which are shown above the target following attacks or healing actions.

• Featuring for the first time is the ‘Auto-targeting’ for physical attacks after a friendly or enemy unit is killed.

• Final Fantasy feature, experience point system.

• Also returning to Final Fantasy III is the character class system featured in the first game, with some modifications.

• Job System remains an integral part of the gameplay. The characters can choose their jobs which will enable them to get all the advantages of their chosen job. Certain jobs also feature innate, non-battle abilities.

• Different weapons, armor and accessories, and magic spells are utilized by character's level of proficiency.

• Special battle commands such as "Steal" or "Jump", .Steal" is the Thief's specialty, whilst "Jump" is the Dragoon's forte.

• Final Fantasy III is also the first game in the series to feature summoned creatures, which are called forth with the "Summon" skill

Popularity

The Final Fantasy III game was redesigned for the North America and Europe market. Matrix Revolution and Square Enix collaborated to redesign the 1990 version for a modern gameplay for Nintendo. The game was a big hit.

It was released at a time when gamers wanted Nintendo to have a role-playing game. The gamers insisted that instead of designing a new game, developers could just get some old game up to the pass. Final Fantasy III which is also known as Final Fantasy IV was chosen to be the game everyone wanted and it worked.

It has been hailed as the best game in the Final Fantasy series. It incorporates majority of the successful features from the first two games. It was a major success when it came out on Nintendo DS, IGN noted that "interest in FFIII should come as no surprise given...the popularity of the DS. The game sold 500,000 units within the first week in Japan, beating Square Enix's original prediction that they would only sell 350,000.”

Having done so well on the Nintendo DS, it makes sense that Final Fantasy III should be among the games featured on the SNES. With its superior graphic quality and play modes, SNES will bring a refreshing breath to the Final Fantasy III gameplay. The game is venturing into the 3D realm as well. SNES will help Nintendo revise the games high quality resolution and allow the gamers to play a superior level of game that has never been played before in the Final Fantasy history.

Final Fantasy III is seriously going up the next level with SNES gameplay, with character development being an integral part. Gamers have exasperation about the job system. They say that while the idea was fresh a few years ago, the game is just dragging the concept now.

With character building very much in practice, will Final Fantasy III redeveloped SNES drop the job system or will they retain it?

To find a SNES Classic Edition check the list of stores listing the SNES Classic Edition in the US and also the world-wide SNES Classic store list.

You can download the free Tracker app by I4U News now for Android and iOS to automatically monitor the SNES Classic availability in the United States. The app will send you a notification on your smartphone in case a pre-order of the SNES Classic is available. Read this guide about how to not miss the SNES Classic Pre-order windows.

The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super Nintendo Classic will be released on September 29. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The retro console has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get another design like it has been in the 90s. Read the latest SNES Classic news.