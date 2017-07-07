Sony PS4 Games are Now Available on Windows through PS Now

Sony added for the first time PS4 games to its game streaming service PS Now. Subscribers can now play PS4 games on Windows PCs.

PS Now’s library has now grown to over 500 games. The range of games come all with one subscription to play on your PS4 or Windows PC. With PlayStation exclusives like Killzone Shadow Fall and The Last of US, hit blockbusters such as Red Dead Redemption and Batman Arkham City, indie games like Journey and Broken Age, and many more, the PS Now library covers a wide range of games.

Sony is bringing back the $9.99 intro offer for the first month (new subscribers only), and the 1-year subscription for $99.99. That’s less than $9 a month for a full year of on-demand access to an ever-expanding library of PS4 and PS3 games to stream any time you want. Start streaming today because this offer is only available until September 22, 2017.

PS Now allows you to access other cool PlayStation features. Unlock both PS3 and PS4 trophies, send and receive multiplayer invites (PlayStation Plus not required for online multiplayer within PS Now), and your gameplay status updates will be seen by your friend list. You can also copy your PS4 save files back and forth between your PS Plus cloud storage (PS Plus subscription required) and the PS Now cloud save storage.

Find the list of PS4 and PS3 games available on PS Now on the PlayStation Blog.