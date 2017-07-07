 
 

Sony PS4 Games Are Now Available On Windows Through PS Now

Posted: Jul 7 2017, 8:27am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Sony PS4 Games are Now Available on Windows through PS Now
 

Sony's game-streaming service's library surges past the 500 mark with today's addition of PS4 games to its ever-growing lineup.

Sony added for the first time PS4 games to its game streaming service PS Now. Subscribers can now play PS4 games on Windows PCs. 

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

PS Now’s library has now grown to over 500 games. The range of games come all with one subscription to play on your PS4 or Windows PC. With PlayStation exclusives like Killzone Shadow Fall and The Last of US, hit blockbusters such as Red Dead Redemption and Batman Arkham City, indie games like Journey and Broken Age, and many more, the PS Now library covers a wide range of games.

Sony is bringing back the $9.99 intro offer for the first month (new subscribers only), and the 1-year subscription for $99.99. That’s less than $9 a month for a full year of on-demand access to an ever-expanding library of PS4 and PS3 games to stream any time you want. Start streaming today because this offer is only available until September 22, 2017.

PS Now allows you to access other cool PlayStation features. Unlock both PS3 and PS4 trophies, send and receive multiplayer invites (PlayStation Plus not required for online multiplayer within PS Now), and your gameplay status updates will be seen by your friend list. You can also copy your PS4 save files back and forth between your PS Plus cloud storage (PS Plus subscription required) and the PS Now cloud save storage.

Find the list of PS4 and PS3 games available on PS Now on the PlayStation Blog.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Pro Bundle Giveaway Ends in Less than 24 Hours

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Pro Bundle Giveaway Ends in Less than 24 Hours

30 minutes ago

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Final Fantasy III

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Final Fantasy III

49 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy Note FE Launches in South Korea

Samsung Galaxy Note FE Launches in South Korea

2 hours ago

Red Hydrogen One Smartphone is a $1,200 Holographic Screen Beast

Red Hydrogen One Smartphone is a $1,200 Holographic Screen Beast

3 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

39 minutes ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals Available on Prime Now Starting Saturday

Prime Day 2017 Deals Available on Prime Now Starting Saturday

2 hours ago

Tesla Loses Most Valuable U.S. Carmaker Spot Ahead of Model 3 Launch

Tesla Loses Most Valuable U.S. Carmaker Spot Ahead of Model 3 Launch

2 hours ago

There is No Game Over in Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey

There is No Game Over in Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey

3 hours ago

Titan Lakes could be the Perfect Landing Site for Space Missions, Study Finds

Titan Lakes could be the Perfect Landing Site for Space Missions, Study Finds

3 hours ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Time, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Time, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

4 hours ago

Tesla Will Build World&#039;s Largest Lithium Ion Battery in South Australia

Tesla Will Build World's Largest Lithium Ion Battery in South Australia

4 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals are on Amazon Video Titles Today

Prime Day 2017 Deals are on Amazon Video Titles Today

4 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Movie Deals: How to find Deals on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD Movies

Prime Day 2017 Movie Deals: How to find Deals on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD Movies

4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Online iOS App Coming Alongside Splatoon 2 on July 21

Nintendo Switch Online iOS App Coming Alongside Splatoon 2 on July 21

5 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals List: When will Amazon Reveal Prime Day Deals?

Prime Day 2017 Deals List: When will Amazon Reveal Prime Day Deals?

5 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Prime Day 2017 Announced

Prime Day 2017 Announced

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

 
Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways




Technology News

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Pro Bundle Giveaway Ends in Less than 24 Hours

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Pro Bundle Giveaway Ends in Less than 24 Hours

30 minutes ago

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Final Fantasy III

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Final Fantasy III

49 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy Note FE Launches in South Korea

Samsung Galaxy Note FE Launches in South Korea

2 hours ago

Red Hydrogen One Smartphone is a $1,200 Holographic Screen Beast

Red Hydrogen One Smartphone is a $1,200 Holographic Screen Beast

3 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Pro Bundle Giveaway Ends in Less than 24 Hours

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Pro Bundle Giveaway Ends in Less than 24 Hours

30 minutes ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

39 minutes ago

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Final Fantasy III

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Final Fantasy III

49 minutes ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals Available on Prime Now Starting Saturday

Prime Day 2017 Deals Available on Prime Now Starting Saturday

2 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is in Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

Xbox One X Xbox One X is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch w/Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch w/Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle is out of Stock



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook