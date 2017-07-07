 
 

Nintendo Switch In Stock On Amazon

Posted: Jul 7 2017, 8:54am CDT

 

Nintendo Switch in Stock on Amazon
 

The $299.99 Switch is back in stock on Amazon.

Amazon has the Nintendo Switch in stock now for Prime members. The $299.99 Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is available for Prime members only.

The Nintendo Switch has not been in stock at Amazon in many weeks. In general there was no availability besides the brief sales at walmart to buy the Switch console without a bundle online. The availability of the Nintendo Switch now on Amazon ahead of Prime Day raises hopes that Amazon will also have Nintendo Switch stock on Prime Day 2017 next week.

The Switch inventory on Amazon is holding already almost for 30 minutes. Either nobody who wants a Switch has Prime or Amazon has a big lot of Switch consoles sitting in their warehouse.

The new Nintendo Switch launched on March 3 and as expected, it sold out on launch day. Nintendo's comments that there would be enough Switch consoles in March to satisfy demand turned out to be untrue. Nintendo now plans to double the production of the Nintendo Switch. The company plans to make 16 million Switch consoles starting April 1 until March 2018. The original plan was to produce 8 million Switch consoles.

It might take Nintendo until Fall to make enough Switch consoles to satisfy demand. The Switch will be one of the most popular Holiday gifts for the Holiday shopping season 2017. 

The Nintendo Switch is a completely new video game concept. It's a mobile console first with removable small controllers. The mobile unit with display rest in a Nintendo Switch console connected to your TV. The mobile unit slides inside the Switch docking station, where it also gets charged.

The small controllers that are detachable from the mobile unit also slide onto a home controller. A new Zelda game will be amongst the launch titles for the new Nintendo Switch, formerly known as Nintendo NX.

The Nintendo Switch games sell for $59.99 like the games for the PS4 and Xbox One. The announced Nintendo Switch game line-up includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Nintendo killed region locking on the Nintendo Switch. Any game sold in any region will be playable on the Nintendo Switch.

The system will include the main console, Joy-Con (L) and Joy-Con (R) controllers, a Joy-Con grip (to which two Joy-Con are attached and used as one controller), a set of Joy-Con wrist straps, a Nintendo Switch dock (which holds the main console and connects it to a TV), an HDMI cable and an AC adapter. Two stylish versions of the system will be released: a version with a set of gray Joy-Con, and a version with one neon blue and one neon red Joy-Con. Both versions will be the same price.

Read the latest Nintendo Switch updates.

Comments

Luigi Lugmayr
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

