Prime Day 2017 Fashion Deals are a Big Focus

Posted: Jul 7 2017, 9:53am CDT

 

The Prime Day 2017 sale will be featuring a plenty deals on clothes and fashion accessories.

Amazon made a point on social media that Prime Day 2017 will have Prime Day deals on fashion. Clothes have been a big focus of Amazon lately. The retailer has expanded its offering in that area quite a bit. The innovative Echo Look is just a sign how much effort Amazon puts into growing its fashion sales.

There are of course also fashion deals on amazon available today. As explained below, a good method to find Prime Day deals on fashion items is to add the pieces you want in a shopping list. Amazon is notifying you in case an item on the list is a Prime Day 2017 deal.

Amazon offers fashion for women, men and kids. Customers can find anything from summer clothes, business wear to accessories in the Amazon Fashion section.

Amazon revealed that Prime members bought 1 million pairs of shoes on Prime Day last year. Expect to find big savings on shoes and sneakers this year again.

To find the best Prime Day 2017 fashion deals follow the steps below.

How to find Prime Day 2017 movie and TV deals:

Step 1: Prepare a shopping list on amazon.com with the items from the Amazon Fashion section you are would like to find a Prime Day 2017 deal for. Amazon notifies you if an item on your list is a Prime Day 2017 deal. 

Step 2: Check the Prime Day deals list on the Amazon Prime Day page to see if any of the featured deals are on fashion items. Check also the Amazon Fashion section, as Prime Day fashion deals will be presented their in Lightning deals.

Step 3: Browse the deals sections for Men, Women and Kids.

Step 4: Follow our ongoing Prime Day 2017 deals coverage an get our The Tracker app. This year we have a new powerful tool available for our readers to make it easier to buy the hardest to get Prime Day dealsThe Tracker app will notify shoppers as soon as one of the coveted Prime Day 2017 deals is available on amazon.com. Get the The Tracker app for free for iPhone and for Android.

Amazon announced Prime Day 2017 on June 29. The 30-hour-long Prime Day sale will begin this year at 6pm PDT on Monday July 10 and last until midnight July 11. The longest Prime Day ever has started right away after the announcement with special deals and promotions for Prime members on amazon's Prime Day 2017 page. The Prime Day 2017 deals list is expected to be released by Monday, July 10.

Every day leading up to Prime Day on July 11 Prime members will find all kinds of exclusive promotions and deals. The first major deals are on Amazon subscription services like Amazon Music Unlimited and Kindle Unlimited as well as Prime Exclusive smartphones.

From July 5 to July 9, the daily Prime Day 2017 deals will have a fresh theme each day on the Amazon Prime Day page including Alexa Voice shopping, Amazon Music, Amazon Video, Everyday Essentials and Amazon Kindle and Books.

To get access to the above deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.

