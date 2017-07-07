 
 

NASA Will Crash A Spacecraft Into An Asteroid - On Purpose

Posted: Jul 7 2017, 1:12pm CDT | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

NASA will Crash a Spacecraft into an Asteroid - On Purpose
Artist concept of NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft. Credit: NASA/JHUAPL
 

The space agency is aiming to redirect the course of a small asteroid by hitting a spacecraft

Every day several solar system bodies like comets, asteroids and meteoroids pass near the Earth and go unnoticed. But sometimes orbits of bigger objects bring them too close to the Earth which may therefore pose a potential threat of collision. 

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con in Stock Online

In order to prevent any such disaster, NASA is planning to conduct a novel test, in which an asteroid coming towards Earth will be deflected. The project is the part of Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) which is aiming to crash a spacecraft into a small asteroid to see if it successfully alters the course of an incoming space rock. Once the trajectory is altered, an asteroid could be prevented from crashing Earth.

According to NASA statement, DART has now entered its preliminary design phase and the testing is planned for 2022. In what will be the first demonstration of its kind, kinetic impactor technique or striking the asteroid to shift its orbit will be used. Though the impact would change the speed of a threatening asteroid by a small fraction, it would be enough to nudge the rock off course.

“DART is a critical step in demonstrating we can protect our planet from a future asteroid impact,” said Andy Cheng from The Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, who is one of the leaders of DART investigation. “Since we don’t know that much about their internal structure or composition, we need to perform this experiment on a real asteroid. With DART, we can show how to protect Earth from an asteroid strike with a kinetic impactor by knocking the hazardous object into a different flight path that would not threaten the planet.”

The target for DART's first test is a small asteroid named Didymos. The asteroid will safely fly past the Earth in October 2022 and will appear again in 2024. Didymos is a binary asteroid system that consists of two bodies. Didymos A is about one-half mile in size and is orbited by a smaller asteroid called Didymos B. DART would be crashed into the smaller of the two bodies, which is around 500 feet wide.

Discovered in 2003, Didymos has been thoroughly studied by researchers over the years. The asteroid is made up of material similar to that of many asteroids and is the most easily reachable asteroid of its size from Earth. 

NASA will launch a refrigerator-sized spacecraft towards the asteroid system in late 2022. The spacecraft would then collide with smaller body at a speed of approximately 3.7 miles per second, about nine times faster than a bullet. The impact and the resulting change in the orbit of asteroids will be observed from on ground observatories. The observations could help protect Earth from asteroid strikes and from triggering mass extinctions. 

Objects larger than 0.6 miles in diameter are big enough to cause a catastrophe effects on Earth and about 93 percent of these sized objects have already been found.

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Titan Lakes could be the Perfect Landing Site for Space Missions, Study Finds

Titan Lakes could be the Perfect Landing Site for Space Missions, Study Finds

8 hours ago

American Billionaire Invests to Bring Woolly Mammoth Back to Life

American Billionaire Invests to Bring Woolly Mammoth Back to Life

5 days ago, 9:12pm CDT

NASA&#039;s Curiosity Rover Wheels Gets a Huge Upgrade

NASA's Curiosity Rover Wheels Get a Huge Upgrade

5 days ago, 4:02pm CDT

NASA Rocket Creates Colorful Clouds in the Night Sky. Here’s What they Looked Like

NASA Rocket Creates Colorful Clouds in the Night Sky. Here’s What they Looked Like

6 days ago, 10:34am CDT

Prime Day 2017 Deals are on Amazon Video Titles Today

Prime Day 2017 Deals are on Amazon Video Downloads and Rentals Today

2 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch in Stock on Amazon

Nintendo Switch in Stock on Amazon - Update

3 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Fashion Deals are a Big Focus

Prime Day 2017 Fashion Deals are a Big Focus

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Alert for July 7

Nintendo Switch Stock Alert for July 7

4 hours ago

Sony PS4 Games are Now Available on Windows through PS Now

Sony PS4 Games are Now Available on Windows through PS Now

4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Pro Bundle Giveaway Ends in Less than 24 Hours

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Pro Bundle Giveaway Ends in Less than 24 Hours

5 hours ago

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Final Fantasy III

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Final Fantasy III

5 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals Available on Prime Now Starting Saturday

Prime Day 2017 Deals Available on Prime Now Starting Saturday

6 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy Note FE Launches in South Korea

Samsung Galaxy Note FE Launches in South Korea

7 hours ago

Tesla Loses Most Valuable U.S. Carmaker Spot Ahead of Model 3 Launch

Tesla Loses Most Valuable U.S. Carmaker Spot Ahead of Model 3 Launch

7 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Prime Day 2017 Deals

The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Prime Day 2017 Announced

Prime Day 2017 Announced

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

 
Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways




Latest Science News

Titan Lakes could be the Perfect Landing Site for Space Missions, Study Finds

Titan Lakes could be the Perfect Landing Site for Space Missions, Study Finds

8 hours ago

American Billionaire Invests to Bring Woolly Mammoth Back to Life

American Billionaire Invests to Bring Woolly Mammoth Back to Life

5 days ago, 9:12pm CDT

NASA&#039;s Curiosity Rover Wheels Gets a Huge Upgrade

NASA's Curiosity Rover Wheels Get a Huge Upgrade

5 days ago, 4:02pm CDT

NASA Rocket Creates Colorful Clouds in the Night Sky. Here’s What they Looked Like

NASA Rocket Creates Colorful Clouds in the Night Sky. Here’s What they Looked Like

6 days ago, 10:34am CDT

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Prime Day 2017 Deals are on Amazon Video Titles Today

Prime Day 2017 Deals are on Amazon Video Downloads and Rentals Today

2 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch in Stock on Amazon

Nintendo Switch in Stock on Amazon - Update

3 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Fashion Deals are a Big Focus

Prime Day 2017 Fashion Deals are a Big Focus

3 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

Xbox One X Xbox One X is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch w/Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch w/Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle is out of Stock



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook