Posted: Jul 7 2017, 3:27pm CDT

 

Nintendo Switch in Stock on Amazon Prime Day in Amazon Book Stores
 

Amazon is making Prime Day available everywhere possible.

You can't escape Prime Day on July 11. Amazon is making Prime Day 2017 longer than ever on amazon.com by extending it to 30 hours. Amazon announced Prime Day 2017 on June 29. The 30-hour-long Prime Day sale will begin this year at 6pm PDT on Monday July 10 and last until midnight July 11.

Prime Day is also available on all of the channels Amazon is operating. Prime Now is offering Prime Day deals starting Saturday. Even the few Amazon Books stores are all over Prime Day. Prime members can pick up a hard to find Nintendo Switch at a physical Amazon book store on Prime Day 2017, July 11. 

Prime members have been able to buy a $299.99 Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con on Friday. Amazon.com had stock for over one hour. There are only eight Amazon Book stores around the country. Here is the list of available Amazon Books stores in New Jersey, New York, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Oregon and Washington. Picking up a Nintendo Switch at a store for $299.99 is certainly a nice experience. If you live near one of the Amazon Books store locations, this is a nice Prime Day deal.

Amazon Books store have already a deal on the Xbox One S. You get a free game with the purchase. Amazon Books stores certainly sell more than just books.

The longest Prime Day ever has started right away after the announcement with special deals and promotions for Prime members on amazon's Prime Day 2017 page. The Prime Day 2017 deals list is expected to be released by Monday, July 10.

Every day leading up to Prime Day on July 11 Prime members will find all kinds of exclusive promotions and deals. The first major deals are on Amazon subscription services like Amazon Music Unlimited and Kindle Unlimited as well as Prime Exclusive smartphones.

From July 5 to July 9, the daily Prime Day 2017 deals will have a fresh theme each day on the Amazon Prime Day page including Alexa Voice shopping, Amazon Music, Amazon Video, Everyday Essentials and Amazon Kindle and Books.

To get access to the above deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.

