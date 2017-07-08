Prime Day 2017 Deal: Amazon Echo Sells for Under $90 Today

Amazon's daily Prime Day 2017 pre-sales events leading up to Prime Day 2017 next week feature today discounts on everyday essentials. Prime members can find discounts on grooming items, snacks, pet food and more. A Prime Day deal that stands out today is on the Amazon Echo.

The refurbished Amazon Echo in white or black is on sale for $89.99. A Certified refurbished Amazon Echo is refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new. Priced below $90, this is a great opportunity to get Alexa in your house.

Another hot Prime Day deal today is on the Amazon Dash Buttons. Amazon sells them for 99 cents today. The Prime Day 2017 is around the corner. We expect the release of the highly anticipated Prime Day 2017 deals list on Monday.

Amazon announced Prime Day 2017 on June 29. The 30-hour-long Prime Day sale will begin this year at 6pm PDT on Monday July 10 and last until midnight July 11. The longest Prime Day ever has started right away after the announcement with special deals and promotions for Prime members on amazon's Prime Day 2017 page. The Prime Day 2017 deals list is expected to be released by Monday, July 10.

Every day leading up to Prime Day on July 11 Prime members will find all kinds of exclusive promotions and deals. The first major deals are on Amazon subscription services like Amazon Music Unlimited and Kindle Unlimited as well as Prime Exclusive smartphones.

From July 5 to July 9, the daily Prime Day 2017 deals will have a fresh theme each day on the Amazon Prime Day page including Alexa Voice shopping, Amazon Music, Amazon Video, Everyday Essentials and Amazon Kindle and Books.

To get access to the above deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.