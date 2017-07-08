How and When to See July’s Full Thunder Moon

A full moon will rise this Sunday night and skywatchers will be able to see the bigger and brighter moon all night long.

July’s full moon, also known as Thunder Moon, Buck Moon or Hay Moon, is the seventh full moon of the year as every month has its full moon. A full moon occurs when Earth is directly between the Sun and the moon or both celestial objects are aligned with Earth in the middle, making the moon look fully illuminated as seen from Earth.

It takes the moon 29.5 days to complete an orbit around the Earth. During this lunar cycle, moon goes through different phases and ends up on being full.

This month’s full moon will appear on Friday evening (July 8). However, Sunday night is considered the best time as the moon will reach its fullest phase at 12:07 a.m. on July 9. There is no need for binoculars or any special equipment. Given clear skies, everyone can observe this weekend’s beautiful celestial event. People will have an even better view of the full moon as it rises higher in the sky.

In Americas, July full moon is known as Thunder moon and it’s not without reason. Ancient tribes named July’s full moon due to the frequent thunderstorms in the month. The early native Americans did not have clocks or conventional calendars to record time so they gave each month's full moon a nickname to keep track of the seasons and it is based on the specific activity or event taking place at the exact time each season. Thunder moon also marks the start of summer season in the Northern Hemisphere.

Source: Space.com