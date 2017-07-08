Amazon Prime Day 2017 Begins Monday

Amazon Prime Day 2017 is official. As expected, Prime Day 2017 will take place on July 11. Amazon announced the Prime Day 2017 details on June 29. The Prime Day 2017 countdown deals are already available now and every day until Prime Day. Prime Day 2017 will begin on July 10th at 9pm PDT. This means that Prime Day 2017 is this year 30 hours long.

It will still take many consumers by surprise that Prime Day has already begun when they tune in on Tuesday morning. The reality will kick in quickly that these shoppers will have missed out on Prime Day deals as they will have sold out by Tuesday morning. It is important to shop Prime Day 2017 deals right at the begin at 9pm ET on Monday on the Amazon Prime Day page.

The giant online retailer created a sales day as big as Black Friday from scratch in 2015. The 2016 Prime Day was the biggest day in Amazon's history. The 2017 Prime Day is set to beat last year's sales record for Amazon. Prime Day 2017 will be the third Prime Day and the Prime Day 2017 deals list is expected to be released early Monday.

The deals on Prime Day 2017 will be again predominantly on toys, TVs and all Amazon devices. Prime Day is going to be one of the best times of the year to save on Echo, Dot, Kindle, Fire tablets and Fire TV gadgets. Amazon had extreme deep inventories on sales items, especially bargain TVs. To find the deals on Amazon Prime Day, follow our Prime Day 2017 Deals Tracker.

Amazon sold a staggering 2 million toys, 1 million pair of shoes and 90,000 TVs on Prime Day 2016. Several hundreds of thousands of Kindle e-readers sold on Prime Day around the world. The Fire Stick was the best-selling Prime Day item.

Amazon Prime Day 2017 is only available to Amazon Prime members. The current Prime Day 2017 deals are live on the Prime Day page. Prime members can find special deals only available for Prime Members every day on amazon.com, but the biggest savings are on Prime Day 2017.

Amazon announced that Prime Day 2017 will be as anticipated on July 11. The Prime Day 2017 will be 30 hours long and begin on Monday July 10 at 6pm PT. Amazon offers Prime Day deals since the announcement on June 29.

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals

The list of Amazon Prime Day 2017 deals will be released only shortly before the event. Amazon said in the announcement that there will be a big TV sale on Prime Day. The retailer also already named the first TV that will be on sale on Prime Day. Amazon will offer over 20 deal themes on Prime Day, each filled with deals. Popular categories will be again toys, electronics, fashion and video games.

Nearly 40 percent of Lightning Deals worldwide will come from small businesses and entrepreneurs on Prime Day, said Amazon. We have started to compile an official list of upcoming Prime Day 2017 deals from Amazon sellers.

The best Prime Day 2016 deal on a 40-inch LED HDTV was $139.99. Amazon offered a $114 40-inch LED HD TV last year with deep inventory. Amazon has hiked the prices of these low-end Prime Day 2016 TV deals by about $20.

See the full list of announced Prime Day 2016 deals as reference. This list is by far not complete as many more deals are available that are not pre-announced. On top of that many Amazon sellers cut prices to benefit from the extremely high customer traffic on Prime Day.

The best Prime Day deals last year included also the $33.33 Fire tablet instead of $49.99. A $50 savings on the popular Amazon Echo.The Amazon Fire TV is $30 off, resulting in a $69.99 price. The Fire Stick sold for $24.99 (saving $15). Kindle fans saved $30 on the Kindle Paperwhite.

We do not expect that Prime Day 2017 will feature deals on the Nintendo Switch. These products will be still in short supply in July. Read our Prime Day 2017 deal predictions.

Deal hunters will be able to use The Tracker app to get notified when announced Prime Day 2017 deals go on sale. The Tracker has launched on June 13 to monitor the most popular TVs on Amazon for price drops.

The most popular Prime Day 2017 deals will be on toys, shoes, headphones and TVs. We take suggestions for Prime Day 2017 deals to track. Share which products you would like to find a Prime Day deal for in the comments below. The most popular suggestions will be added to our real-time deal tracking.

Daily Prime Day 2017 Deals July 5 to July 9

Amazon offers deals leading up to Prime Day on July 11 for Prime members. The first major deals are on Amazon subscription services like Amazon Music Unlimited and Kindle Unlimited as well as Prime Exclusive smartphones.

From July 5 to July 9, the daily Prime Day 2017 deals will have a fresh theme each day on the Amazon Prime Day page including Amazon Music, Amazon Video, Everyday Essentials and Amazon Kindle and Books.

Amazon Prime Membership

To participate in the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale, shoppers need to be a member of the Amazon Prime service. The membership is more accessible than ever ahead of Prime Day. The Amazon Prime membership is $99 per year and offers a wide range of services and perks. Besides free 2-day shipping, Prime offers video and music service among other things. There is a 30-Day free trial available on amazon.com.

Amazon introduced a new Prime membership discount for customers participating in a growing list of government assistance programs. Customers who have a valid Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card qualify for the discounted membership. Membership includes Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, Prime Photos and unlimited fast, free shipping for $5.99 per month for one year, with the ability to cancel anytime. To find out how to qualify for the discounted Prime membership and get a free 30-day trial, customers can visit this page on amazon.com.

For students the Amazon Prime Membership free trial is 6 month long. After the trial, the student membership will upgrade to Amazon Prime for 50% off. Members can cancel anytime.

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Alexa Deals

Alexa, Amazon's voice assistant, offered exclusive Prime Day deals last year. Amazon confirmed that there will be special deals featuring Alexa on Prime Day 2017. There will be again a series of deals that Prime members can only purchase using Alexa on any of the supported devices. To shop with Alexa, customers must be Prime members with 1-click enabled.

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Tools and Apps

Shopping tools and apps are essential to succeed in scoring the best deals on Amazon Prime day. Here is a brand new list of recommended tools and apps for Prime Day 2017. Amazon also highly recommends to use the updated Amazon Shopping app on Prime Day. The app features the ability to watch upcoming deals and get notified. A new potentialy very powerful feature this year are the Shopping List notifications for Prime Day deals.

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Beginners Guide

The Prime Day 2017 sales event can be overwhelming, especially for customers not experienced in deal hunting. Amazon has released a guide on how to get the most out of the Prime Day on amazon.com. The guide explains how to best use the Prime Day page and the Amazon Shopping app.

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Sweepstakes

Amazon hosts daily Prime Day 2017 Giveaways. The daily prices include Sony PS4, Microsoft Surface Pro, iPad mini 4 and many more. We know that there will be at least sweepstakes from Audible on Prime Day 2017. The details of the Audible giveaway are not released yet. There are likely other sweepstakes too on Amazon Prime Day 2017.

The Grand Tour Season 2 Prime Day Sneak Peek

As a Prime Day exclusive, Amazon will reveal a brand new tease of The Grand Tour for Prime members. The new footage, which is the first look at any filming from the hugely anticipated second season, sees Jeremy, Richard and James in Mozambique, Switzerland and the U.K. Prime members will get this exclusive Prime Day sneak preview ahead of the full The Grand Tour season 2 launch later this year.

What is Amazon Prime Day

Prime Day is a one-day-only global shopping event exclusively for Amazon Prime members. With thousands of deals worldwide, members get exclusive access to the discounts across nearly every product category. The $99 annual Prime membership fee provides a wide range of benefits. Besides free two-day shipping, members get access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Now, Prime Pantry, Prime Photos, early access to deals and much more.

Prime Day sales grew dramatically year over year. Last year Amazon sold 2 million toys, more than 1 million pair of shoes, over 200,000 headphones and 90,000 TVs.

While Prime Day is big in all countries Amazon is available, Black Friday is only really established and gigantic in the United States. Find out the first facts about Black Friday 2017.