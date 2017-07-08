 
 

Fastest Stars In Galaxy Milky Way Have A Surprising Origin

Posted: Jul 8 2017, 4:18pm CDT | by , Updated: Jul 8 2017, 4:27pm CDT, in News | Latest Science News

 

Fastest Stars in Galaxy Milky Way have a Surprising Origin
Artist's impression of runaway stars. Credit: Amanda Smith
 

Incredibilty fast-moving hypervelocity stars came from a neighboring galaxy

An estimated100 billion stars reside in our galaxy Milky Way. Some of them are extremely fast-moving. They are known as hypervelocity stars. These stars travel so fast that they can leave our galaxy. Now, researchers have found that these incredibly fast-moving stars did not originate in Milky Way. They are actually the runaways from a small galaxy located in our neighborhood. 

Don't Miss: Buy Nintendo Switch Now Online at GameStop

The speedsters originally belonged to the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC), a dwarf galaxy orbiting the Milky Way. But explosion of one star in a binary system caused the others to fly off with such speed that it was able to escape the gravitational pull of their host galaxy and eventually made their way into our galaxy. Researchers have reached the conclusion after using data from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey and creating computer simulations.

“These stars have just jumped from an express train - no wonder they're fast," said co-author Rob Izzard from Institute of Astronomy. "This also explains their position in the sky, because the fastest runaways are ejected along the orbit of the LMC towards the constellations of Leo and Sextans.”

Currently, some 20 hypervelocity stars have been identified in the Milky Way and most of them are located in northern hemisphere. Astronomers suspect the number of stellar sprinters could be much higher than that.

“Earlier explanations for the origin of hypervelocity stars did not satisfy me,” said lead author Douglas Boubert from Cambridge's Institute of Astronomy. "The hypervelocity stars are mostly found in the Leo and Sextans constellations - we wondered why that is the case."

Another explanation is that they are runaways from binary star system, which means each of them had a companion. In a binary system, proximity of two stars determines their orbital speed. The closer the two stars are, the faster they orbit around each other. And if one star explodes as a supernova it can have profound effect on the speed of other stars and can put them on the path out of the galaxy. 

"We are the first to simulate the ejection of runaway stars from the LMC - we predict that there are 10,000 runaways spread across the sky," said Boubert.

“The European Space Agency's Gaia satellite will report data on billions of stars next year, and there should be a trail of hypervelocity stars across the sky between the Leo and Sextans constellations in the North and the LMC in the South."

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Artificial Third Thumb Extends Hand’s Natural Abilities

Graduate Student Creates Fully-functioning Prosthetic Thumb

4 hours ago

How and When to See July’s Full Thunder Moon

How and When to See July’s Full Thunder Moon

10 hours ago

Frogs Thrived After the Extinction of Dinosaurs: Study

Frogs Thrived After the Extinction of Dinosaurs: Study

22 hours ago, 5:43pm CDT

NASA will Crash a Spacecraft into an Asteroid - On Purpose

NASA will Crash a Spacecraft into an Asteroid - On Purpose

1 day ago, 1:12pm CDT

Nintendo Switch in Stock Again on Amazon for Prime

Nintendo Switch in Stock Again on Amazon for Prime

3 hours ago

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Final Fantasy III

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Final Fantasy III

4 hours ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Begins Monday

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Begins Monday

6 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Deal: Amazon Echo Sells for Under $90 Today

Best Prime Day Deal Today: Amazon Echo Sells for Under $90

7 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

11 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 8

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 8

12 hours ago

Nintendo Switch in Stock on Amazon Prime Day in Amazon Book Stores

Nintendo Switch in Stock on Amazon Prime Day in Amazon Book Stores

1 day ago, 3:27pm CDT

Nintendo Switch Stock Alert for July 7

Nintendo Switch Stock Alert for July 7

1 day ago, 3:08pm CDT

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Shipping in Time of Splatoon 2 Release

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Shipping in Time of Splatoon 2 Release

1 day ago, 3:06pm CDT

Prime Day 2017 Deals are on Amazon Video Titles Today

Prime Day 2017 Deals are on Amazon Video Downloads and Rentals Today

1 day ago, 10:45am CDT

Nintendo Switch in Stock on Amazon

Nintendo Switch in Stock on Amazon - Update

1 day ago, 9:55am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


Prime Day 2017 Deals

The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Prime Day 2017 Announced

Prime Day 2017 Announced

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

 
Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways




Latest Science News

Artificial Third Thumb Extends Hand’s Natural Abilities

Graduate Student Creates Fully-functioning Prosthetic Thumb

4 hours ago

How and When to See July’s Full Thunder Moon

How and When to See July’s Full Thunder Moon

10 hours ago

Frogs Thrived After the Extinction of Dinosaurs: Study

Frogs Thrived After the Extinction of Dinosaurs: Study

22 hours ago, 5:43pm CDT

NASA will Crash a Spacecraft into an Asteroid - On Purpose

NASA will Crash a Spacecraft into an Asteroid - On Purpose

1 day ago, 1:12pm CDT

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Nintendo Switch in Stock Again on Amazon for Prime

Nintendo Switch in Stock Again on Amazon for Prime

3 hours ago

Artificial Third Thumb Extends Hand’s Natural Abilities

Graduate Student Creates Fully-functioning Prosthetic Thumb

4 hours ago

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Final Fantasy III

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Final Fantasy III

4 hours ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Begins Monday

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Begins Monday

6 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

Xbox One X Xbox One X is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle is in Stock



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook