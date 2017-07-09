 
 

First Tesla Model 3 Pictured, Owner Is Elon Musk

Posted: Jul 9 2017, 1:08am CDT

 

First Tesla Model 3 Pictured, Owner is Elon Musk
Credit: Elon Musk Twitter
 

Elon Musk revealed the first official Tesla Model 3 production car.

Elon Musk is the owner of the first Model 3 production car. He posted photos of the black Model 3 late Saturday. He explained that board member Ira Ehrenpreis had the rights to the first Model 3, but gave the rights to Musk as gift on his 46th birthday. Musk also revealed that he owns the first Model X and the first Roadster. He does not have the first Model S production car.

A week ago, Musk announced that the first 30 customers will get the keys to a Model 3 at a handover party on Jul 28.

In August the production of Model 3 cars should be 100 cars and in September Tesla puts out more than 1,500. Come December, the monthly production should be 20,000, Elon Musk predicts. 

Last year Elon Musk had revealed that almost 370,000 Model 3 have been pre-ordered. It will take well into 2018 until all pre-orders are fulfilled. The Model 3 is set to take Tesla into the mass market. It is the company's most important model. 

The Tesla Model 3 achieves 215 miles of range per charge and the price starts at $35,000 before incentives. The 5-seat sedan accelerates from 0 to 60mph in under 6 seconds. Elon Musk revealed the Model 3 on March 31, 2016. Model 3 pre-orders are still available for a Model 3, but the wait time for delivery will be at least one year.

Tesla has not yet released a Model 3 configurator. Also missing are any updates when customers who pre-ordered a Model 3 can expect to pick up their Model 3.

The Author

Luigi Lugmayr
