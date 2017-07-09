SNES Classic Pre-order FCC Update

We have been first to report about speculations that missing FCC approval is the reason why the SNES Classic is not available for pre-order in the United States. Almost all electronics need to get the FCC approval because of unintentional emissions. So even devices without wireless communication interfaces such as Bluetooth or Wi-Fi require an FCC approval under Code of Federal Regulations, Title 47, Part 15 (47 CFR 15).

We finally found a photo of the underside of an NES Classic. The photo proofs that NES Classic has FCC approval. It says on housing: "This device is complies with part 15 of the FCC rules,..."

There is no question about that the SNES Classic requires FCC approval. Is this formality the reason that there is no SNES Classic pre-order? As outlined in our first report, there is a striking similarity between the stores that list the SNES Classic and the Xbox One X and which stores are not.

GameStop, ToysRUs and Target are not listing the SNES Classic. All three retailers are also not listing the Xbox One X on regular product pages. Apparently these retailers have a policy to not list a product without FCC approval.

Microsoft is open about why the Xbox One X is not up for pre-order. The Xbox One X listing on the Microsoft store states: "This device has not been approved by the Federal Communications Commission. It is not for sale until FCC approval has been obtained."

There is no proof that the FCC approval is the reason that Nintendo and its retail partners are not offering the SNES Classic for pre-order. The Super Famicom Classic is also not available for pre-order in Japan. Only Europe and Australia had pre-order opportunities for the SNES Classic after it was announced on June 26. Nintendo might just have different roll out plans for the SNES Classic in North America.

At this point we believe that there will be no significant pre-order windows before the release of the SNES Classic on September 29. People who want an SNES Classic on launch day should start to think about how to get a SNES Classic Edition in stores. There are currently 5 stores listing the US SNES Classic Edition online. In case you want to try to import an SNES Classic, refer to the world-wide SNES Classic store list. Some European stores offered to ship the SNES Classic to US adresses.

The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super Nintendo Classic will be released on September 29. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The retro console has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get another design like it has been in the 90s. Read the latest SNES Classic news.

