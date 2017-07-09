 
 

Prime Day 2017 Kindle And Book Deals Rain On Sunday

Posted: Jul 9 2017, 2:21am CDT | by , in News | Prime Day 2017

 

Today's Prime Day 2017 deals are all about reading.

Summer rain is pouring down in front of my office window. It's the perfect weather to grab a Kindle and read a book. The last countdown sale ahead of Prime Day is coincidently themed around reading this Sunday.

Prime members can save big on Kindle bundles today. The price of the Kindle Paperwhite Travel Bundle is slashed by $100. This Kindle Paperwhite bundle is including the Kindle Paperwhite 6" E-Reader, Black with Special Offers, Amazon Premium Leather Cover, Power Adapter, and free caseable Travel Bag in Black/Grey. The sales price is $169.96.

Amazon also offers Prime Day deals on other Kindle bundles. The Kindle Essentials bundle is $84.97 instead of $129.97, the Kindle Paperwhite Essentials bundle is $129.97 saving $50 and the Kindle Voyage Essentials bundle sells for $204.97 instead of $279.97. Find all Prime Day deals on Kindle bundles on amazon.com

The Kindle for Kids Bundle with the latest Kindle E-reader and 2-Year Worry-Free Guarantee are off $10 today. If you prefer to read on a more versatile device, Amazon offers $50 off the all-new Fire HD 8 Essentials Bundle with Fire HD 8 Tablet.

Besides deals on reading devices, Amazon offers today plenty of savings on reading content. The Kindle Unlimited subscription is up to 40% off, an Audible audio book subscription is 40% off for the first 6 month, the 20 best-selling Kindle ebooks are $2.99 or less, select magazine subscriptions are 99 cents for 6 month. Find all these deals on the Amazon Prime Day page now.  

Audible also hosts a big Prime Day giveaway today. Listen to any Audible audiobook or Audible Channel in the Audible App, on Echo family devices, or on Fire tablets, and be entered for a chance to win one of 100 Amazon Echo devices.

The actual Prime Day 2017 kicks off on Monday. We expect the release of the highly anticipated Prime Day 2017 deals list mere hours before the Prime Day 2017 sale begins at 9pm ET. We are going feature the hottest Prime Day deals in our Prime Day 2017 deals tracker to inform you when these coveted deals will be available throughout the extended 30 hour time period.

Amazon announced Prime Day 2017 on June 29. The 30-hour-long Prime Day sale will begin this year at 6pm PDT on Monday July 10 and last until midnight July 11. The longest Prime Day ever has started right away after the announcement with special deals and promotions for Prime members on amazon's Prime Day 2017 page. The Prime Day 2017 deals list is expected to be released by Monday, July 10.

Every day leading up to Prime Day on July 11 Prime members will find all kinds of exclusive promotions and deals. The first major deals are on Amazon subscription services like Amazon Music Unlimited and Kindle Unlimited as well as Prime Exclusive smartphones.

From July 5 to July 9, the daily Prime Day 2017 deals will have a fresh theme each day on the Amazon Prime Day page including Alexa Voice shopping, Amazon Music, Amazon Video, Everyday Essentials and Amazon Kindle and Books.

To get access to the above deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.

