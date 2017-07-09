 
 

Nintendo Switch Tops Best Seller Chart Ahead Of Amazon Prime Day 2017

Posted: Jul 9 2017, 3:25am CDT

 

Nintendo Switch Tops Best Seller Chart ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2017
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Amazon restocked the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con console is the new bestselling item in the video game sales chart. Amazon restocked the Nintendo Switch two days in a row with a deep enough inventory to push the hard to find console to the top.

Amazon has offered the $299.99 Nintendo Switch on Friday and on Saturday. Each time the stock held for over one hour. The limiting factor Amazon put on the Switch sale was Prime. Only Prime members were able to purchase the Nintendo Switch.

Tomorrow begins Prime Day 2017 The new influx of Nintendo Switch stock at amazon raises hopes for more. There is a chance that Amazon makes the Nintendo Switch available also during Prime Day. We do not expect any deal on the Nintendo Switch. There are likely deals on Nintendo Switch games and accessories.

The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3 and as expected, it sold out on launch day. Nintendo's comments that there would be enough Switch consoles in March to satisfy demand turned out to be untrue. Nintendo now plans to double the production of the Nintendo Switch. The company plans to make 16 million Switch consoles starting April 1 until March 2018. The original plan was to produce 8 million Switch consoles.

It might take Nintendo until Fall to make enough Switch consoles to satisfy demand. The Switch will be one of the most popular Holiday gifts for the Holiday shopping season 2017 besides the SNES Classic Edition. We expect the release of the highly anticipated Prime Day 2017 deals list mere hours before the Prime Day 2017 sale begins at 9pm ET. We are going feature the hottest Prime Day deals in our Prime Day 2017 deals tracker to inform you when these coveted deals will be available throughout the extended 30 hour time period.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.

Comments

