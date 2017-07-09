 
 

Prime Day 2017: How To Blow The Lid Off Fake Prime Day Deals

Posted: Jul 9 2017, 5:13am CDT

 

Prime Day 2017: How to Blow the Lid off Fake Prime Day Deals
There will be hundreds of thousands Prime Day deals. Here is how to avoid fake deals.

The actual Prime Day 2017 kicks off on Monday with hundreds of thousands of deals. The highly anticipated Prime Day 2017 deals list Amazon will release as it seems on Monday feature real deals for the most part. Many Prime Day deals that you will come across or are already listed now are no special deals at all. These fake Prime Day deals are easy to identify with the help of a great amazon shopping tool.

Keepa is an Amazon price tracker that inserts a graph on Amazon's product pages that gives shoppers a quick understanding about how the price of the product has changed over time. This is extremely helpful to understand if the current offer is actually a deal. Keepa is available as Chrome and Firefox browser extension on keepa.com.

Keepa

A product listing might say 60% off list price on Prime Day. A quick glance at the automatically inserted Keepa graph shows if this is true at all. A flat graph means the product is always sold for the price marked as a special Prime Day discount. Another scenario that is very common is that the price is only slightly lower than usual, but advertised as huge discount.

Adding the context of price history debunks all fake Prime Day 2017 deals. Besides Keepa, you can also get Camelizer. This amazon price tracker has also a Safari browser add-on.

There will be plenty of legit deals on Prime Day. Don't fall for the fake deals to make Prime Day work for you and save you actual money.

Amazon announced Prime Day 2017 on June 29. The 30-hour-long Prime Day sale will begin this year at 6pm PDT on Monday July 10 and last until midnight July 11. The longest Prime Day ever has started right away after the announcement with special deals and promotions for Prime members on amazon's Prime Day 2017 page. The Prime Day 2017 deals list is expected to be released by Monday, July 10. We are going feature the hottest Prime Day deals in our Prime Day 2017 deals tracker to inform you when these coveted deals will be available throughout the extended 30 hour time period.

Every day leading up to Prime Day on July 11 Prime members will find all kinds of exclusive promotions and deals. The first major deals are on Amazon subscription services like Amazon Music Unlimited and Kindle Unlimited as well as Prime Exclusive smartphones.

From July 5 to July 9, the daily Prime Day 2017 deals will have a fresh theme each day on the Amazon Prime Day page including Alexa Voice shopping, Amazon Music, Amazon Video, Everyday Essentials and Amazon Kindle and Books.

To get access to the above deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.

